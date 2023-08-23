So – you, me, them, us, he, she, they – are in an era that future historians may refer to as “The Age of Anger, Hate and Violence.”
Look at the headlines:
Gunman opens fire in a Brooklyn subway, wounding 10 people
South Carolina shooter wounded 10
Gang shootout killed six, wounded 12
Another (sigh) school shooting
Two election workers threatened ‘for doing their job’
Judge’s life threatened, has security detail
Grand jury members’ names ‘outed’, receive death threats
Every day, in every news cycles, U.S. residents are inundated with examples of America’s recent violent turn. Murders have spiked nearly 40 percent since 2019, and violent crimes, including shootings and other assaults, have increased overall, according to federal statistics and reports.
More tragedies, from more mass shootings to smaller acts of violence, will make headlines as long as higher levels of violent crime persist.
How bad is the current environment of anger and hate? Trump-era Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor warned in an interview that “the threat of political assassination in this country is off the charts”. He citied a string of incidents involving ex-President Donald Trump and his followers, including death threats to those who have testified in grand juries investigating Trump, to judges hearing his cases, to his political opponents.
The current political climate of conflict saw its destructive fuse lit by a small group of naysayers on January 20, 2009, when Mitch McConnell et al promised that President Barack Obama would be a one-term president. (Note: The fuse was fashioned more than 25 years ago when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich declared “war” on the opposition, turning partisan politics into a bloodsport. He forced two government shutdowns just to get his way (which he did not) and set the tone for today’s “Politics in the Absurd” operatic “Thunderdome.”
But the open divisiveness, the name-calling, the low-heat-to-boiling rhetoric, the partisan political palaver really took flight at that McConnell dinner in a private dining room in a Washington, D.C. restaurant.
The next 14 years of toxic rhetoric, total disregard to political and personal niceties, inattention to what was best for the country as a whole, unabashed and unapologetic name-calling, and total disregard for the personal safety of colleagues and ordinary people can be traced to that meeting of Republican operatives.
The mere fact voters had selected a young, untested Black political newbie to lead this country into what Obama called “a new era of equality” galled that group of old, white men. And, by their words, nefarious action plans and deeds, they set in motion a rise in conflict on all fronts, all programs, both foreign and domestic.
Looking at it from a negative, but realistic, viewpoint, Obama’s eight years in office were, according to a report from the Brookings Institute, a “non-profit organization with a mission to conduct in-depth, nonpartisan research to improve policy and governance at local, national nd global levels.’, left an historical “fragile legacy.”
After only two years in the Obama administration — two years filled with the protracted redundancy of misinformation and outright lies, verbal fisticuffs over every idea on policy, and with the GOP hyena pack nipping at his shanks on every idea, project or conceptual vision — the GOP took control of Congress, effectively putting the president on a six-year vacation.
Except for the passage of “Obamacare,” what else did the 44th president accomplish? Not much. Those looooong six years were mainly filled with symbolic gestures trying to put Americans under one “Live, love, laugh” umbrella, and a mishmash of executive orders (some of which were exorcised quickly by his predecessor Donald Trump).
Obama’s election and re-election, coupled with the constant yammering of his political foes, hurt his party; more than 1,000 political positions held by Democrats in state legislatures, governor slots and Congress switched to the GOP.
The Republican Party took those victories and, effectively … declared war, not just on the Democratic party, but on the country.
The deigning ability by Trump and his campaign team to tickle the volatile under-conscious (the “evil” level of subconscious) of legions of Americans who felt left behind by the “normal” herd of office-seekers, coupled with a subdued and often idiotic and lackluster ‘I deserve this!” campaign by Hillary Clinton, resulted in the unthinkable: President Donald J. Trump.
Looking back, the only reason a compulsive adulterer, prolific, unconvincing liar, charismatic conman, egomaniacal, misogynistic, reality show host was elected was because of a marked increase in hatred for the status quo; this simple fact led millions of voters to cast ballots for a candidate totally devoid of the basic knowledge necessary to run a country.
Now, after being turned out by a record voter turnout in 2020, and after three years of screaming “STOLEN ELECTION,” “HOAX” and “WITCH HUNT,”… he’s back. Even under 91 criminal indictments, he’s back, with just as much bluster and chutzpah as he had in 2015 when he announced.
Historians will write about this era with hindsight that today’s pundits and quick-book authors do not enjoy. Then, and only then, will those interested in history see the entire sequence that led up to the destruction of the Republican Party.
Vaunted prognosticators and media seers believe the GOP party leaders and their minion lackeys are simply afraid of holding onto to their personal perch of power if they don’t support the Kingpin Who Demands Knee-Bending Loyalty.
But before anyone starts taking up for Trump, consider this: Most of those criminal 91 indictments lodged against Trump came after extensive interviews with Republicans — former aides, administrative staff, cabinet officials — whose fealty to Trump did not include prison time.
Trump is innocent until proven guilty. Good enough.
But, does anyone with a clear mind and with the overwhelming evidence of his multiple indictments, believe he is truly innocent?