If everyone would just be honest, it is startlingly clear the United States does not need a repeat of Donald J. Trump’s one-term-and-done MAGA-BS disaster; it also does not need another four years of Joe Biden. It needs new leadership, new ideas, new approaches to achieving compromise, a heightened sense of what “We the People” truly means, and sense of want is needed for a return to boring “normalcy.”
The nation is tearing itself apart, not due to differences in democratic ideals, but as a knee-jerk reaction in acceptance of hate speech as invocation and skewer-your-enemies animosity as benediction on any question of public policy.
Today’s bunch of pugnacious politicians would rather bluster, give gloom-an-doom interviews to their media of choice, and fight over every little nuance in the legislative wars than go into contemplative R.A.T. mode — Research. Analyze. Think.
The country is on a singular path of self-immolation; the two main political parties, instead of working together to fix the myriad foreign and domestic problems confronting this nation, are stockpiling accelerant and flame-throwers.
Change. The country needs it; Change in leadership, change in party platforms and priorities, change in attitude.
Leadership: Face it: Biden will be a few weeks shy of 82 if re-elected; Trump will be only three years younger. Both are holdovers from the past — they are the G Generation (as in Geezer) It’s time for new blood to rise up in both parties.
Three wishes for this country: 1. Biden resigns before the end of the year; 2. Kamala Harris becomes the nation’s first female president; 3. The GOP, which is badly splintered with 10 announced presidential candidates, hopes Trump, by just opening his mouth once too often OR because of his massive legal problems, erases him from consideration.
These wishes come with the belief that Harris can not win the 2024 general election. Forget party loyalties; forget she is vice president and “deserves” the party nod by Old Political World logic. Harris has done nothing to earn the promotion; her vice presidency has been a gargantuan bust. You disagree? Name some project of program she headlined that was a winner. Waiting. (Cue sounds of tree frogs and crickets.)
If Biden would resign, Harris would have several months to prove she’s up to the task, to show leadership, winning attitude and strategy, moxie, grit... whatever it would take to win hearts and minds of a sufficient number of voters. During that time, other new-generation Democrats would be posturing to be the nominee. You would have both parties on display with candidates vying for attention.
That would be good for this country, to hear new words from a gaggle of candidates set free to explore new political ideological territory.
With new candidates, hopefully, you would have creative ideas, creative proposals, realistic promises for opening up avenues of compromise and common ground… you know, straight talk from straight-shooters hoping to truly work together to make America great again.
This nation needs, no, DESERVES, a government that bends its considerable power to help ALL residents, not just the elite class or big businesses or dyed-in-the-wool professional politicians only interested in feathering their own nest while maintaining the status quo.
Status quo.
That’s the problem with both parties… both the Democratic and Republican structures are only interested in… not changing. But change they have, and not for the better. If ever change, positive, uplifting change, was needed it this country, it is now, over the next 17 months.
It is toxic fact change cannot be made without… well, change.
It would be in the best interest of the country is change would come sooner than later.
Change in party platforms and performance: As you read this, the Republican Party has no official platform; it has been using the 2016 platform since 2020, but the party “…basically believes what we believe” as one party leader said in 2023… you know, big business, exclusion, small government, strong military, few regulations on business, fewer social programs, the same-old, same-old.
The Democrats want a stronger, fairer economy, universal heath care, reform of the criminal justice systemand immigration system and the esoteric heart-string-pulling catchphrase — “Healing the soul of America.”
Both parties would do well to just boil the whole platform shebang into a single goal: Do what’s right for all citizens and resident alike, and compromise to introduce programs that would re-create and re-capture that “shining beacon on the hill” image that used to be the U.S.
Change in attitude: Change is, of course, needed in this key area. It won’t happen happen, ever, with the same players taking the stage every election.
Both parties are on life support, and this is not in reference to the aged leaders in government; change in policy usually only comes with change in personnel in leadership roles.
At this crucial juncture in the countries history, we know the players: Biden is Biden and the only change will be he gets older and his frail faculties will continue to deteriorate; Trump is Trump. Enough said.
A continuation of the status quo is the death of democracy, the death of the United States.
No one, not even the most rock-dumb supporter of either party or any politician wants that.