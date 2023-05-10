This is a serious “Why!” question: WHY would any elected official want to inhibit citizens from exercising their right to cast a ballot in a legal election?
One reason only comes to mind: To restrict or diminish opposition to a candidate, political position or a particular issue.
That’s what happened 50 or so years ago in Chicago when the Daley machine was flourishing, and that is what the Republican Party is doing today — passing laws that shut down avenues for registered citizens to vote and making it harder for voters to cast a legitimate ballot.
There is no other explanation to the epidemic of “suppress the voters” bills proposed and being passed by Red State legislatures and signed by so-called conservative governors under the guise of holding “honest” elections. By making it more difficult for citizens to vote, the inclination of many is to simply… not vote. That is the GOP’s goal, to get the opposition to not vote.
Former President Donald Trump’s defeat in his re-election bid in 2020 and his constant drumbeat of election fraud (backed by his unholy choir of the Trumpuppet Singers) has created an election crisis that rivals the horrors of the debilitating and racist Jim Crow era… poll taxes, intelligence-in-government tests, unconstitutional rules on owning property, as well as closing voter registration stations on a whim.
(To recount: “Jim Crow laws were any of the laws that enforced racism in the American South between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and the beginning of the civil rights movement in the 1950s.
“From the late 1870s Southern U.S. state legislatures passed laws requiring the separation of whites from “persons of color” in public transportation and schools. Segregation was extended to parks, cemeteries, theatres and restaurants in an attempt to prevent any contact between Blacks and whites as equals.” Although the U.S. Constitution forbade outright racial discrimination, every state of the former Confederacy moved to disfranchise African Americans by nefarious means.)
Today’s “Jim Crow” equivalent is aimed at specific groups, minorities, young voters, nursing home residents and those that may not have the freedom to vote just on Election Day.
It is past time for the public to denounce any law, rule or policy that precludes voting or makes it harder to cast a ballot by any legitimate voter.
Every state should allow unrestricted early voting, drop boxes to make it easy to vote, extended hours for in-person voting or any other avenue to ensure that every eligible citizen has ample opportunity to vote their convictions.
Next step would be the abolishment of the Electoral College; popular vote should be the law of the land… one voter, one vote, with each vote counting equally.
Abbott tries to ‘shine’ shooting
At this writing there have been 199 mass shootings in the U.S. in less than 130 days.
When is enough truly going to be enough?
A recent Fox News poll found more than 80 percent of Americans want the country’s law on gun ownership strengthened. (You read that right!)
That includes rising the age limit from 18 to 21 in order to buy a gun, extending the waiting limit to 30 days when purchasing a gun, closing loopholes afforded gun show sales and performing mental health assessments on potential gun owners. Most important is the overwhelmingly high percentage of people in favor of “Red Flag” laws, which allow law enforcement officials to confiscate weapons from residents deemed a threat to themselves or others.
But too many pudding-brained politicians, like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Red State governors, believe guns should be carried from the cradle to the grave.
Abbott recently blamed the severe uptick in mass shootings as simply a mental health issue, saying. “What we have seen across the United States over the past year or two, and that is, an increased number of shootings in both red states and blue states. We have seen an increased number of shootings in states with easy gun laws as well as states with very strict gun laws….
“So one thing we can observe very easily, and that is there has been a dramatic increase in the anger and violence that’s taking place in America. And what Texas is doing in a big-time way, we are working to address the anger and violence by going to its root cause, which is undressing the mental health problems behind it.”
So, folks, it’s not the guns and their insidious bullets killing folks in schools, churches, at parties and in malls; it’s not the high-powered civilian model of military assault weapons doing the damage; it’s not the bump stocks or the high-capacity magazines contributing to the carnage.
It’s unaddressed mental health issues.
On this subject, Abbott and any politician that agrees with him, is on the wrong side of decency, morality and history.
To put it succinctly, Abbott and his ilk are all ‘big hat, no cattle.” They are puny, bought-and-paid-for shills for the NRA and gun lobbies.
Vote them out. Every last one of them. Stand up for reasonable gun law in every state... and on the national level.