IF you are a Republican And IF you are an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, then it has to be assumed you have bought into the Big Lie.
You know… THE Big Lie! The lie about nefarious forces — either by an army of mind-melded conspiratorialists (Is that a word? Well, it should be!) in six or more states or by rigged voting machines switching votes to Joe Biden — that would do anything to make sure Trump did not have a second term. In this Big Lie, election officials with a Democratic Party bias packed ballot boxes with fraudulent ballots, allowed people to vote multiple times (with every errant vote going for Biden), and were illegally flummoxed by judges (some appointed by Trump) who ruled more than 60 times in courtrooms across the country that the election was conducted fairly.
Or, wait… it could be The Big Lie about the Deep Swamp critters at the crooked Department of Justice and its minions at the Federal Bureau of Investigation ignoring the Presidential Records Act. This is the act which, Trump has emphatically stated, “gives” an ex-president the right to retain any classified document he chooses, and show this documents to folks with no classified clearance, as well other top secret documents under subpoena to be hidden in a bathroom and shower or on a stage with accessibility from the public from federal agents. And, those actions are perfectly OK, as is ordering loyal undertakings to erase surveillance tapes showing documents being moved after said documents were ordered by a judge to be turned over to federal officials.
Oh, lest we forget, Trump believes this same act empowers him to keep treasured antiquities on loan to the country for a special celebration honoring a foreign nation. It’s Trump’s “Imperialistic Notion Doctrine” of how the presidency should work.
The Big Lie? The REALLY Big Lie? Could it create an avid “YeeeeHaaaaw!” following by insisting the Jan. 6, 2001 storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters was either 1). A peaceful protest by citizens simply wanting to observe democracy in action; 2) A riot perpetuated by either “Antifa” domestic terrorists or Black Lives Matter activists or 3) FBI-planted shills who turned the peaceful crowd of Trump supporters into a frenzied mob who injured policemen, raided the Capitol, erected a gallows-like structure and chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” broke windows and doors to gain entrance to the Capitol, overwhelmed the police force, defecated and urinated in the Capitol halls and offices, and threatened the lives of Democrats and Republicans alike.
That last paragraph, all 120 words of it, still does not captivate the insanity that was the Trump Administration from 2017 to 2021, or the mindless blathering about lies and claims of hoaxes and witch hunts voiced in the past 30 months.
Disclosure: The Big Lie has been used by political figures since records have been kept. And, Trump is not the first president to use this effective diversion technique: Think Andrew Jackson and the petty Petticoat Affair; Calvin Coolidge and the Teapot Dome scandal; Richard Nixon and “I am not a crook!”; Bill Clinton and “I did not have sex with that woman.”
Although he did not invent the term, Germany’s Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, is credited with firming up the definition of “the big lie.”
Goebbels: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
It’s time for sane Republicans, those who believe in the two-party system, in democracy and in the Constitution, to stop and reflect on what the future of this nation will look like if this division of America continues.
The cray-cray members of each party are going to keep pushing their unrealistic ideological agendas… that is a given. That is a fact, regardless of the reason; Ego, power, money, ambition.
But… and this is a dead-serious “but”… if you want the United States to remain truly united, and, once again be that “shining beacon on the hill” for the entire world, it’s time to be a one-person “change merchant.” Be a force for positive change for society as a whole, for your political party of choice, as well as for your family and yourself.
Vote for positive change, for a respite from division and hate casting a pall over the nation... Cast your ballot like your one vote can decide the future of the country… because it does.