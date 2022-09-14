Between now and November, political ads — for and against a Hoss Cartwright hatful of candidates that will determine the future of our states and nation — will be slamming into voters and potential voters like Katrina hit New Orleans.
The problem in 2022, now more than ever before, will be for George and Bobbie Voter to figure out what to believe, what to hear and research to ascertain truisms vs. rumors vs. half-truths vs. malicious lies.
The information funnel, due to social media and 24/7 news channels, creates a mental tsunami hitting the public with a plethora of information running from “incredibly interesting news’ to “pasteurized” meadow muffins.
Your individual political inclination makes no difference: Office-seekers of both parties will tell you what you want to hear in order to get your vote. It is part of the devil’s covenant signed by those that want “in” and those already “in” who want to remain “in.”
So, what difference does it make which candidate gets our vote? Listen to the messages carefully, pick out the inevitable buzzwords each candidate has adopted to get 50.1 percent of the vote on election day... and vote for the person who makes the fewest promises.
In Texas, for example, Gov. Greg “I Wanna Be Trump” Abbott is running on three issues, “God, Guns and Keeping the Brown Horde on Their Side of the River.” His opponent, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, has key issues that change depending on where he is speaking. His No. 1 slogan is “Fix the d— grid,” and that alone is going to garner a lot of votes. But his secondary issues are diverse and include women’s rights and improving education and health care.
It will be a close race. Beto is the better speaker; Gov. Greg has monied interests (read “oil and gas”) behind him; Beto tries to win hearts and minds through speeches packed with common sense, age-old homilies and logic; the governor uses fear as a motivator in his speeches, with easily understood words like “border security” and “family values” and “right to life.”
It is an undisputed fact (flubber-lips, political protestation aside) that Abbott has done precious little to improve the grid since that Hell-froze-over winter in 2021. Remember when 240-plus people died due to power grid failure? Remember in November 2020 when Abbott emphatically stated, “I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” only to hedge-hop his choice of words to emphatically state, “No one can guarantee the state will not have rolling blackouts during this summer’s oven-like heatwave”?
Beto has three clear advantages in the race: 1. He’s not Greg Abbott; 2. He’s not hoary-headed and set in his way; and 3. He knows how to use social media effectively.
Here’s one of his hard-hitting, give-Greg-an-ouchie tweets:
“We can’t rely on the grid when it’s hot. We can’t rely on the grid when it’s cold. We can’t rely on Greg Abbott. It’s time to vote him out and fix the grid.”
The 2022 election is less than 50 days away. What do you want for the future of Texas... more of the same? Or change?
In November, the choice is startlingly clear between those two choices.
BUT DONALD TRUMP SAID...
For observers of life in general and of politics in particular, it brings a chuckle (it’s more of a guffaw actually) to watch politicians disavow words they used to make a one-time-they-thought poignant point.
Going back six years, it was Donald Trump, then candidate for president, who wanted the most severe penalties for citizens who mishandled classified documents.
July 2016: “In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information.”
August 2016: Trump attacked Hillary Clinton for having a private email server, and said, “Nothing threatens the integrity of our democracy more than when government officials put their public office up for sale.”
2018: President Trump signed into law a bill changing the Foreign Surveillance Intelligence Act, making removing classified documents from secure locations from a misdemeanor to a felony, and increased the possible penalty for violation of the act from one year to five.
Bottom line: Trump, meet Karma.
CHOICES. WE NEED NEW CHOICES.
With the slimmest of legislative margins, President Joe Biden has pushed through significant legislation that has aided a vast majority of Americans; an infrastructure bill was passed that has languished in Congress for years; prescription drug prices cut; gas prices are down, and so is inflation. His approval rating is climbing.
Time to hang it up, Joe. No, seriously, get past the midterm election and announce you will not seek a second term.
The president is 79, will be 81 if he runs for re-election and, if he finishes that term, would be 85. His frailty and memory lapses are evident, and he should retire as a successful one-term president.
This country needs change... not in six years... NOW! It needs new blood, new ideas, a fresh start to bridge the abyss that has developed since Barack Obama was elected in 2008; that was the catalyst for the GOP to declare open warfare on the opposing party, and the sniping by both sides, and their refusal to compromise, has been endless.
Today, Biden is our oldest president; he has the record, no need to stretch it out.
Here’s an interesting proposal: Let the voters decide who the next presidential candidates will be... in both parties.
Deep-down, I believe the voters would like a change, a move away from the mean-spirited attacks, the non-compromising attitudes of the extremists of both parties.
Don’t we all want a return to government “of the people, by the people and for the people” instead of a take-it-or-leave-it political menu?