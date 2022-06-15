Before they sit down and start to computer an article, most columnists KNOW what subject they are going to attack with the vigor pf a rabid ferret.
But — and this BUT is YUGE — there is such a plethora of timely, serious issues affecting every American citizen and resident that a potpourri of comments is required.
The Wide Divide
I have four cousins who will not acknowledge me or my family because of a difference in opinion. The rift started when I showed up 18 months ago at a gathering wearing a mask. Members of my family died due to COVID-related illnesses; I was simply taking precautions.
Of course, other factors of a personal or family nature has widened the divide, but the harbinger of disenfranchisement was over how to approach the pandemic.
As with many divisions in circles of families and friends, political differences was the wedge-driver. The severe political split started with the election of President Barack Obama and has escalated to this day.
President Donald Trump is the biggest dividing factor in the U.S. since Vietnam; his toxic whims, petty political ploys, fraudulent claims and mean-spirited actions and tweets have long-lasting effects. The next six years, at minimum, assuming Republicans are going to regain control of both houses of Congress and will win the White House in 2024, is going to further erode the confidence citizens have in government in general.
What’s the solution? Don’t have a clue. Compromise with any expectations of real change is a hard-fought problem. Honestly, until some of the hoary-headed politicians of both parties depart and the “new Turks” of both parties learn the necessary art of compromise, the nightly news and newspaper pages are going to be filled with examples of pettiness and ignorant, gimme-the-money grandstanding by elected officials.
Voters, en masse, must rise up like they are doing on changes in gun ownership, before they will be any lasting and meaningful changes.
That Gun Deal
A bipartisan group of senators Sunday unveiled a possible agreement on gun safety legislation. It’s not much, actually, but it’s a start.
Bottom line; Kids in school classrooms are dying; “hate” crimes are leaving minorities dead in supermarkets, churches and synagogues; random people are dying for no reason than some wanna-be wants to “pop a cap” for some nefarious reason.
Enough! Residents throughout the country are saying “Enough!”
Apparently, the new laws will include “red flag” wording, which gives the judiciary the right to remove guns from those deemed a possible danger to society. Also included will be funding to beef up mental health and suicide prevention services and closing the so-called “boyfriend” loophole for unmarried partners (I know... I’m wondering why that is even an issue).
Also proposed is an enhanced review of potential gun buyers under the age of 21; clarifying the definition of a federally licensed firearms dealer and enhancing school security.
All good, right?
Here’s what was not included;
- Expanded background checks (House bill does include this provision)
- Assault weapons ban
- Higher minimum age to purchase
- No mention of a ban on high capacity magazines.
See the writing on the wall. The NRA and other special interests have the “hammer” — campaign money.
Any progress is a start, but this is minimal effort to solve a major societal problem.
Inflation/Recession? Whatever, It’s Bad
Going to the grocery store used to be fun. Not anymore. Filling up your car used to be a ho-hum-gotta-do-it occurrence; now, car trips and fill-ups are planned out like a strategic military maneuver.
Of course, the blame game is being played voraciously. It’ all Biden’s fault; it’s the effect caused by coming out of the pandemic. Oh, oh, Ukraine! Yeah, it’s all about Ukraine!
There’s enough finger-pointing as to appear like the opening of the International Digit Convention.
Researching various websites NOT associated with any political principles, here’s the best explanation found:
“The rise in inflation is being largely driven by post-pandemic demand and the war in Ukraine. Inflation is on the increase around the world, with food and energy prices hitting record highs. The rise has been driven in large part by pent-up consumer demand after the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
The unstated reason in this “explanation” is “corporate greed.” Oil companies are enjoying record, historic even, profits, and executives are getting record bonuses. As money rolls uphill, grief rolls down hill.
Regardless of the reason, the history of economics tells us the political party in power will be punished at the next election. Dems! Wake up and get ready for a bumpy ride from here to November. And, a flipped Congress sets the stage for a reverse at the White House level in 2024.
New Blood Needed in D.C.
Naming names is easy when looking at members of Congress who ought to be put out to pasture. No one in politics, including federal judges at all levels, should have lifetime tenure. It’s past time to look at term and/or age limits for all elected and appointed federal positions.