Today’s Republican Party stands for… what, exactly?
Authoritarianism? Assuredly.
Doctrine of isolationism, including restricting the scope of the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization? You betcha.
Standardization of curriculum and suppression of free thought in education, including censorship in school library selections? Oh, yeah.
Pushing white nationalism and extreme Christian dogma? Yes and yes.
Suppressing woman’s role in society by subjugating them to restrictive laws, including making personal decisions regarding healthcare. Whew… true.
Suppressing personal rights of equality regarding LBGTQ issues and same sex marriage. Right on… bless their hearts.
Further division of society’s haves and have-nots. Crystal clear: Continuing to advocate less taxes for the entitled rich while putting more burden for government funding on the working class.
It is a fact the theory of trickle-down economics is a “Fig Newton” of the party’s imagination.
Remove societal safety nets, i.e., curtailing Social Security and Medicare and veteran’s benefits. Read the signs: Some Republicans openly advocating massive, negative-effect changes to these social programs.
Control elections through severe gerrymandering and giving more power to state legislatures. Sure it’s happening; court cases are piling up.
Ignoring danger to the environment through continued support of fossil fuel companies while fighting other alternatives. It’s in the party’s blood: Fossil fuels rule!
I assume all Republicans have read the planks of the party platform. The party did not define its priorities in 2020 but did come up with a limited laundry list for 2022 including:
Healthcare is an industry and is considered a “free market” system, promoting competition as the approach to improved care, reducing federal Medicare and Medicaid subsidies, while increasing the age limit for Medicare.
Climate change is no big deal, according to the GOP; the platform calls it “the triumph of extremism over common sense and Congress must stop it.”
A reduction of funding for Social Security is recommended in the platform. This would keep taxes for the wealthy low (especially for estate taxes, which was cut in half by the Trump Administration).
The Republican Party of 2020 is embracing its own version of the Seven Deadly Sins.
LUST: The lust for power, the lust for dominance and total control, the lust for political capital, and lusting to be seen by history as being right is controlling the direction of the GOP.
GLUTTONY: The Republican Party has “gluttonized” its followers to over-indulge in trappings of powers and symbols of belonging a proud supporter to the MAGA movement. Got 10 Trump flags flapping, you need 20 more; you must have a different color MAGA hat for every day; cover your vehicle with appropriate stickers.
GREED: Give me more of everything, except taxes… cut those for the wealthy and big corporations, leaving tax loopholes available for the rich. (Note: The year he was elected president, Donald Trump paid less than $1,000 in federal income taxes; by comparison, what did YOU pay?)
SLOTH: Sloth is defined as the “failure to do things one should do.” That defines Congress from 2010 to 2020 when the GOP was in charge of both the House and Senate. The environment, education, national debt, budget deficit, healthcare… all suffered under GOP rule.
WRATH: Hell hath no fury like a disgruntled Trump. The party has followed Trump’s lead in using boiling rhetoric and hurtful insults in attacking anyone or any entity which dares to question titled emissaries of MAGA. The heated and pointed rhetoric emboldened MAGA followers to attack with vigor, using vindictive, vinegary taunts and attacks via social media avenues. Additionally, the fear of Trump’s hateful attacks and personal, slap-happy roiling of candidates not following the Trump script keeps hardliners in the fold.
ENVY: A majority of the GOP leadership is envious of the hold that Trump has on his base. They embraced Trump’s ideology (the 2015 version, not the earlier version which supported Democratic candidates, abortion and — HORRORS! — Hillary Clinton). Many leaders are seeing the Trump movement is losing steam and momentum and desperately trying to stealthily maneuver off his shaky ship.
PRIDE: The GOP was proud to have followed the MAGA guru in 2020, even as he lost the popular vote. For the first two years of his administration, despite his flighty statements, throwaway insults and rally and social media bullyboy tactics, they were proud to be connected to a winner.
Today, the party is faced with a herculean dilemma: Continue to follow the dogmatic Trump doctrine or come to the realization that Trump’s way is leading to party destruction, to the vilification of the GOP by an overwhelming percentage of voters... and even to potential civil war with a possible end result of the destruction of our democracy.
Surveys have shown a majority of Americans want a strong two-party system; no single party has all the good ideas. A strong political system with divergent views gives voters options rather than just forcing them to accept “one size fits all.”
How many residents understand, much less acknowledge, how close this country was to replacing our socialist democratic nation with an authoritative government? It could have happened; it was THAT close… all Mike Pence would have to have done was bow to the wishes of Trump, Rudy Guliani, et al, and the United States would have been a dictatorship.
We dodged a bullet on Jan. 6, 2021. How many more can we dodge before the nation is hit, and hit hard, and, maybe, too hard to recover?