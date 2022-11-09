“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again … Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready.”
That was a statement or promise or threat from former president Donald Trump a few days before yesterday’s midterm elections. Some pundits of leftish-leaning proclivities claim he won’t run, the specter of a second defeat will keep his ego in check; Tumpeters on Fox and social media platforms aimed at keeping the “second coming of Jesus” alive say he will run “in order to save the nation from decay.”
Oh, Trump is running… even if he does not run. And, of course, that convoluted statement makes sense in the Era of Alternative Reality. Even if Trump does not officially announce for a third run at the White House (who does he think he is, Hubert Humphrey?), he will still “run” by playing the devil’s advocate spoiler, by, maybe, badmouthing all candidates of both major parties. He will keep his hand — and mouth — in politics because it’s who he is; he simply cannot help himself from seeking the spotlight.
That’s what Trump does… he’s a spoiler. He only plays by rules he invents, on the fly, as vowels and consonants slide past this lips. Trump’s army of supporters believe he is “real” and “says what he thinks.” They are right in the fact the twice-impeached president is “real”; what you see is what you get, from the asinine, throwaway statements to the easy-to-dispel lies to the ridiculous nicknames he gives to any perceived enemy and promises he has no intention of keeping.
And, honestly, he does say “what he thinks” in the instant he thinks it; the man has no self-control, no vocalization damper, no mental switch to reply on to assist him in holding back on his impulses.
Some supporters of the man-who-would-be-king (he did name his son “Barron”!) love him for the fact he pokes fun of the status quo even while he is trying to become the status quo. It is interesting they see no irony in that fact.
So, those that wanted to vote for Trump in the future got their wish yesterday if they checked off his chosen candidates. They voted for the continuation of Trumpian policies and platform items, which assuredly emboldens their leader to keep on keepin’ on. He’s running, even if he never does again.
Dr. Fauci Deserves Better
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and has been for decades. Fauci, 81, is retiring next month and instead of folks heaping accolades upon this soft-spoken scientist, he is getting death threats.
Mean-spirited politicians like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., have made erroneous, inflammatory statements about Fauci; his statements have been linked to the rise in death threats against Fauci and his family.
According to news stories on various sites, Paul, who is a trained ophthalmologist, has falsely accused Fauci of being responsible for “millions of deaths”; at a Senate hearing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Fauci said the charge “kindles the crazies out there.”
“I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me,” Fauci said.
AIDS. Ebola. SARS. All epidemics under Fauci’s watch at the NIAID and no one — NO ONE — even dared to question his professionalism and commitment or dedication to taking a scientific approach to those global diseases.
Then, along came COVID-19, and Fauci had the bad luck of being in charge of corralling the renegade virus during the Trump Administration. Trump does not make mistakes or accept blame, for anything. Thus, the quiet scientist became the scapegoat for everything that went south, from the 1,100,000 dead to the plummeting economy and the president and his acolytes wasted no time putting the blame-spotlight on Fauci.
Trump, the former president’s attack dog, Tucker Carlson, a herd of Republican office holders and Trump spokespersons, attacked Fauci’s scientific approach — masks, approved vaccines, social distancing — and instead opted for wacky-fiction remedies, i.e, horse medicine, inserting killing light into the human body… you know, common sense, non-science-y remedies.
A Republican, President George W. Bush, in 2008 awarded the good doctor the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor.
That speaks volumes about the state of today’s Republican Party and its leaders.
New Record: Midterm $ Record
In case you re not into election minutiae, leading up to yesterday’s elections, spending for candidates and on-ballot state issues met a new record: More than $17 billion. If you’re into zeroes, that’s 17 with 000,000,000.
Whoa! Stop a minute. What is happening to our system of choosing candidates and deciphering critical issues?
Quickly, preferably starting today, we need to start working on revamping our system of campaign reform. I know, I know all about “freedom of speech” and the Supreme Court ruling on the uncontrolled deluge of corporate money into politics, but, honestly, something has to be done.
Due to the influx of uncensored social media blatherings and the proliferation of “quid pro quo” money available from special interests, voters are being played as patsies by campaigns and their candidates.
Before there is any reform, a vast majority of citizens must admit there is a problem.
Looking around, looking at Twitter and Truth Social and Fox and CNN, we’re not there yet as a nation. So, until we are ready to look at the problem with a clear head and eye…we’re stuck with what we have.
And, honestly, today, right now, we deserve no better.