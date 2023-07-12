For independent voters, it’s hard to comprehend the thought-train thinking of our poorest Americans who unabashedly support a very richie-rich Donald Trump for one term as president, much less going to vote for him for a second go-at-it.
The only thing that comes to mind is that millions of middle- to low-income Americans liked his reality show where he bullied contestants, enjoy watching him lord his wealth and elitism over others, and become absolutely giddified about his boisterous, frat-boy attacks on opponents. Could it be that to the down-trodden, maybe, Trump represents their personal inner bully, that he has power and prestige they wish they had?
Surely his supporters realize Trump is not one of “them”; pshaw, he is soooo NOT one of them. Recently the man did not have a clue what a DQ Blizzard was!
Trump is not a ”man of the people,” unless “people” are only billionaires, scalawags, scoundrels, adulterers, grifters, fraudsters and a bunch of other toxic words ending in “…ers.” He does not “say what he means,” as one supporter stated in national news, but “says what is expedient” and then, with a shrug and a wink, denies his own words later.
Both major parties today have had their share of flops in legislative endeavors; all parties, new, old, insignificant and defunct, have skeletons rattling around in history’s way-too-big closets. The problems arise when those parties don’t recognize the power they have to do… well, to do what’s right. Instead they take the route of enriching themselves and their supporters at the expense of the country they are elected to represent.
One major ploy to retain power and skew the will of the electorate — district gerrymandering — reared its ugly head more than 200 years ago. In the past two centuries, major political parties have abused the district mapmaking process. Vice President Eldridge Gerry, in 1812, devised a redistricting plan in Maine that (no joke) was said to resemble a “salamander.” Gerry-mandering: Get it?
Ready for the punchline? Of which party was Gerry a member? (Loud, abrasive buzzer sound.) WRONG! The vice president was a registered member of the Democratic-Republican Party, which was originally the original Republican party, the party of Abraham Lincoln. (Aside: Isn’t history interesting?)
Want some good news from the GOP? Republican administrations passed the 13th Amendment that ended slavery, started the interstate highway system and promoted “family values,” a strong military, freedom from deregulation for big businesses, free market capitalism, restrictions on labor unions and support of lower taxes (always slanted to aid the top wage earners).
On social responsibility issues, the Republican Party is fairly absent; they are constantly looking to curtail Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other social programs that assist low-income Americans.
So, let’s look at the main programs promoted by the Democratic Party:
- Women’s right to vote
- Social Security programs
- Medicare insurance for seniors
- Medicaid, health insurance for low income residents
- First manned moon mission
- North Atlantic Treaty Organization, political alliance between U.S., Canada and Europe
- Security and Exchange Act, protects investors by overseeing the trading of securities
- Rural Electrification Act, provides federal loans to provide electricity to rural areas
- Peace Corps, volunteers promoting friendship, goodwill and peace around the world
- Unemployment benefits, provides temporary payment to the unemployed
- Fair Labor Act, ended he practice of child labor; stamps out attempts to circumvent the law
- GI Bill, provides assistance to service personnel to get a college education or specific training
- Federal Home Loan Program, guarantees loans for millions of Americans to become homeowners
- National Industrial Recovery Act, sets eight-hour work days, minimum wage, paid overtime and the right to collective bargain
- School Lunch Act, provides free or low-cost lunch for children who might otherwise go hungry
- Voting Rights Act, prohibits discrimination in voting
- Head Start, comprehensive services for low income families
- Civil Right Act. Prohibits discrimination and protects civil rights
- Financial Aid for Higher Education, guaranteed student loans with more than 50 million Americans getting a college education
- Family and Medical Leave Act, set up temporary unpaid leave and job protection for employees, for qualified medical and family reasons
- Fair Pay Act, protects workers from discrimination
Trump used his bully pulpit as a rich businessman, as a reality show host, as a candidate for president, and as the 45th president of the United States to rule this country like a schoolyard bully rules the playground at recess. His total disregard for convention, tradition, basic human emotions and the art of compromise, plus his belittling of anyone he considered “beneath” him, were endearing to millions of Americans who feel suppressed and would like to turn the page and be the oppressor.
Trump was/is their surrogate enforcer, saying things they could not say and, if they did, felt no one would listen. Everybody listens to Trump.
Trump in 2016, filled that isolated-mind-meld void. The Republican-turned-Democrat-turned-Independent-turned-Republican has no moral compass: He railed against abortion as a political ploy but donated to Planned Parenthood; he financially supported Hillary Clinton in her race for senator and in 2008 when she ran for president; he defrauded his own charitable foundation, to which he gave little financial support; he paid millions to “students” at Trump University after a lawsuit, and was forced to close it down; his alleged sexual abuse victims total more than 20.
Why do millions still support him? His followers support to the point, as one man was quoted recently, “If he shot someone from the steps of the White House, I’d still vote for him.”
Why? Stop and think! The man doesn’t even know what a DQ Blizzard is.
No one that out of touch with Americana should even be allowed to run for any elected office.