Editor’s Note: Today we welcome George Smith back to our Opinion pages. He will write a weekly column. Smith is a former publisher of the Marshall News Messenger. He has been writing columns and editorials for more than 55 years.
George writes as a introduction to his columns:
“I’ve been accused of being a ranting liberal who writes just to make people mad. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
I am an Independent; I am a fiscal conservative and a civil rights liberal. I do not understand politicians who crave nothing but power and money and only act out of a personal need of turf, territory, title and ego.
I voted for both Bushes and Reagan — once each— and proud that I was a Trump-aginner from the start. I even ran for state senate in Arkansas as a Republican before a medical issue forced me out of the race.
That said, I write to create an environment for thought, not to change anyone’s mind on any topic.
In my columns, I offer an opinion... that’s all. Getting agitated because someone has an opinion makes no sense; opinions are like elbows... most people have them. Few people get agitated over elbows, so...?
If anyone reads my musings and becomes stronger in their beliefs, at least they thought about the issue.
And thinking, rather then just reacting, is always a healthy undertaking.”
In my professional life (after my brain matured), and in my personal life, I have mostly eschewed orders. I like giving suggestions, rather than orders and let folks know they have three choices: 1. Do it because it’s the right thing to do 2. Don’t do it but come with a better idea and sell it 3. Don’t do it.
Nos. 1 and 2 are acceptable, No. 3 never is.
Here’s my suggestion for a whole group of conservations: Stop watching Tucker Carlson on the Fox Channel.
Carlson is a hate monger, preaching a seemingly sophisticated brand of hatred in various forms... hatred of anyone not white, hatred of Democrats, hatred of immigrants... hate, hate, hate.
His toxic rants, some believe, are entertaining. Wrong! There is nothing entertaining about using rhetoric to brainwash susceptible subjects who take those words and use bullets to punctuate the white-is-right message.
The teenage killer of 10 people of color at a grocery store in a predominately community of color this last weekend was raised the rankings on the “replacement” theory espoused by Carlson in his show. Carlson is a cancer, his words affecting the brain on folks who do not read or think for themselves, not recognizing wrong-headed rants from public figures as lies and gross misstatements.
Carlson has a long history of hyping illogical information for the sake of controversy and ratings, to wit:
He has praised Russia’s Vladimir Putin as being a strong and astute leader. The necessary words he did not use were “murderous dictator.”
His touting of white supremacy rhetoric, especially the “replacement theory” to ensure white rule in this country, is a regular topic he uses to stir up his easy-to-rile-up base.
Carlson touts a reoccurring theme about “legacy Americans.” That bit of verbal folderol harkens back to an earlier era, Carlson’s childhood and even earlier, to mine, when America was not just majority white but disproportionately and overwhelmingly composed of white citizens who controlled ...virtually everything. His use of that term is a call to arms for anyone who wants the demographics of the U.S. to remain predominantly white forever. Immigrants need not apply!
He uses the pronouns “they” and “you” extensively in his monologues. “They” are the ruling class or anyone in the news that day that Carlson does not like. “You” is anyone who is not “they.”
He is a master manipulator and is a danger to the moral fabric of our nation. Turn him off. Please. His words are diametrically opposite from the words of Jesus. He inspires hate, which invariably leads to heinous acts by lost individuals in which valuable, innocent lives are extinguished. Shame on him, his news channel and shame on those that swallow his noxious bilge and believe his words of hate.