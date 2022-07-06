Can you see it? Feel it... the difference, I mean? Can you sense the tremors, the undercurrent of discombobulation, of uncertainty that is sweeping across the nation?
Is your first conscious thought you when you open your eyes at too-early a.m. “Wonder what fresh hell is being served up this fine morning”? That, that simple, re-occurring statement should be our wake-up call.
What to do? Can’t sleep. Where to turn? Your mind churns as it ponders old, dubious situations, opportunities lost, the drama, tragedies and unnerving circumstances created by others far removed from our sphere of influence. Are you in head-scratching mode over wondering why those who we elect to represent us, help, do right by us, seem to be too busy fighting others who are designated to do the exact same thing?
Perplexed by too many what-ifs and not enough opportunities to scream “AHA!”? And smile at the knowledge obtained?
Do you often wake up at night fearful that first light you are going to face the same headlines that a few scant year ago would have absolutely made no sense, and knowing you will read stories that makes “SMH” not an afterthought in a lunatic-generated tweet or text but a seemingly natural occurrence?
For millions of Americans, that’s life in the Year of Our Lord 2022.
And our collective mental health —and, thus, the health of our socialist democratic nation — hangs by the proverbial thread. Trying to make sense of the headlines, the scrawls across the bottom of the television screen seems hopeless. We stop, look, think: Didn’t I just read that, like, yesterday?
Raucous yammering by half-wits from both major political parties are keeping any thoughts of attempting to understand a dissenting point of view out of reach. Any compromise aimed at benefiting the United States as a whole is impossible when the conversations by our power-hungry-turning-a-blind-eye-to-the-problem elected leaders, curled-and-combed-out news readers and prolific Twitter twits go down the familiar rabbit hole: “I am right! You are wrong! You position sucks and you are an idiot!”
Of course, while most of our elected leaders do not actually utter those unrefined words, the intentions are clear. “D” and “R” are separated by half the alphabet; appropriate, it seems, as half of the county hates the other half of the country... not “disagrees with” but “hates” as in “Hope you die in a gutter full of fleas!”
It’s a mess, frankly, this Close-to-Independence-Day brouhaha, a virtual smorgasbord of unreasonableness passing for business-as-usual activity.
Abortion... Roe v. Wade... gutted... MY body... their choice... tears flow... marches... protest signs... freedoms trampled... cheers... jeers... shootings, O! the shootings... save us!... heated hate simmering... boiling over... what next?... prayer is good... prayer must be to the “right” God... environment assault... polluters win... insurrection hearing... stunning revelations... liar, liar, pants on fire... politicians stewing in their own vitriol... addled reasoning... old, wagging tongues arise... Go back to sleep, please!... no sleep while wicked, elected Weeble Wobblers wobble... prices rise... gas... food... Crapaduck!...”Honey, have you seen the price of bacon??... yucky stock market... help us!... SCOTUS is God... See? They rule lives... nation gasping... relief?... not in sight... what to do?... what to do?
Stop! Breathe! Big, Deep breaths... let it go.
Don’t fall into the temptation of thinking this think-piece is a classic example of Don Quixote jousting: This nation is in serious need of a baptism, a liberal soaking in a shower of humility mixed with a deep-soak cleansing in a bath of stark reality.
We are a nation on the brink of disaster, tittering on the edge of the Dark Cliffs of Despair. With only two late-addition exceptions, America will always be connected by geography; that seems to be the only thing connected us now.
Consider this: The Brookings Institute reported that in 2020 Joe Biden won 509 counties, which accounts for 71 percent of America’s economic activity. Donald Trump’s losing base of 2,547 counties represents just 29 percent of the economy. The institute concluded In blue- and red-state America, there are two economic trajectories — one is vibrant, diverse and growing, the other is stagnant, struggling and moribund.
Our only hope for rejuvenation and lasting cultural salvation is to... well, pray to the god of your choice and vote like the future of the country, friends, on the outcome of the next national election.
Because... it does.