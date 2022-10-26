Are you worried about the midterm state and regional elections coming up in less than two weeks?
You should be. Assuredly. Double down on the “worried” as an adverb and raise the concern level to “screaming meemie” OMG! status.
I am going to vote — early — and then go home with the satisfaction of having performed my civic duty and participated in an act that embraces the concept of democracy. But, for the first time in the 50-plus election cycles (including special and local elections) in which I have voted (never missed a single opportunity to vote since I turned 21), I do not feel the least bit good about the 2022 mid-term election outcome, regardless of what party claims the victory.
With the current political climate, with the ever-widening abyss of political cultural and philosophical division, and with me totally understanding the parties taking points (after extensive research and reading various, across-the-political-spectrum articles) I do not have a single positive feeling about the immediate future of this nation.
If the Democrats keep the House and Senate on Nov. 8, which is far from certain, the status quo remains unchanged. The Republicans will keep the heat on the “stolen election(s)” lie; they will stoke the fires of hate and violence on social media, via Twitter, Truth Social and other sites that allow extremist conservative blather; impeachment bills will be introduced; faux election investigations will be announced; lawsuits to distract from the work Congress is supposed to be doing will be filed; and, the drumroll will officially begin for a return to “Trump MAGA 2024” campaign.
For their part, the Democrats will push for reform on items about which almost half of the nation’s voters simple do not care. Constantly beating the drum for equality, women’s rights, healthcare, realistic gun reform is not going to change many minds when inflation is digging hard into family budgets, when the deficit and debt are not being addressed in a discernible comprehensive way, or lip service is being paid to the southern border issue, plus myriad other issues that personally affect voters.
If the GOP takes either the House or Senate... or both, the first order of business of a Republican House will be to formally impeach President Biden.
The drill is preordained: “Now it’s our turn. You know, tit for tat. You impeached our tough-as-nails president, now we impeach your doltish octogenarian.”
This is not democracy in action, this is childish ya-ya-nanny-nanny-poo-poo behavior from folks who are supposed to be the nation’s leaders.
I will mark my ballot not just on economic issues, which are ultra-important to a vast majority of citizens who take the time to vote. My choices will reflect my beliefs of empowering empathy over abject apathy, women’s rights over restriction of personal health choices, inclusion of all races, creeds, colors, sexual preferences and religious affiliation to the detriment of my-way-or-the-highway political pandering.
The recipients will follow the will of the majority of people, not the mental, mind-numbing proclamations of a would-be dictator holding a party hostage with blatant lies, exhausting exhilarations of grandeur and meaningless promises.
This election I will firmly hold my nose and vote in my state because none of the choices are sufficient to excite me about the future.
In Texas, voters really only have one choice for governor as it is nose-on-your-face apparent a change in the direction in state government is urgently needed.
If Gov. Greg Abbot is re-elected, the state faces more of the same draconian policies that has become commonplace during his tenure. There will be no sensible gun laws enacted: the state’s power grid will keep failing; the dictates on what schools can teach students will continue to flow downhill from Austin; more books will be banned; the freedom of women to select health choices as befitting their personal choices and with consultation with their doctor and their Creator, will be decided by (mostly) conservative men with no “skin in the game.”
Here’s a solid bet for you: IF the House and Senates turns blood-red Nov. 8, and IF the next president is affiliated with that party, you can bet that so-called “entitlement programs,” i.e., Social Security and federal health programs, will be whittled down in the name of “fiscal responsibility.” Big Pharma will put its drug money behind Republican candidates, who will kowtow to donors’ demands for a free market prescription drug economy. Ask yourself: Why are drugs cheaper in foreign countries than in the U.S.? The governments of those countries negotiate with drug companies and set ceilings on life-saving drugs, items the Democratic party espouses.
Trump is daily “living down” to the complaints of even his most ardent enemies. He is consistent in his divide-and-conquer actions and also consistently inconsistent in any attempts to appear benevolent and empathetic.
How bad is it?
Republican Colorado representative Lauren Boebert told a group of party members that they “get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus.” The GOP has become the party of QAnon, its devoted followers reject evidence in face of social media proclamations.
The U.S. representative said, “It is an honor to serve in this time. I believe that many of us in this room believe that we are in the last of the last days and that’s not a time to complain.”
So, now, vote Republican because the end of the world is coming?
Don’t vote cray-cray on Nov. 8. Vote for a return to compassion, to sanity, to preserving the democracy we used to hold dear.
It is written that for evil to flourish, all it takes is for good people to do nothing. Today, to the nation’s detriment, too many good men and women are doing worse than nothing; they are supporting the erasing of democracy by power-hungry politicians.