For the past 22 months or so, my spousal unit and I have tried to be very attuned to health alerts and research data on COVID outbreaks. We are cautious, very cautious.
Bobbie and I have had two shots and two boosters… but we both still mask up when in public and especially in stores, and we are cognizant of our surroundings.
We both teach at the local college in southwest Arkansas and could not have been happier with the school’s on-campus protocol: Masks were originally required on campus (later changed to “inside buildings”); teachers still do their work behind plastic screens and from Day 1 were required to put on a mask if they had to leave the protective “cocoon”; I always carried extra masks for students who forgot them.
While those protocols have since been loosened as the pandemic ebbs and flows, many still choose to mask-up on the campus, as is their right.
COVID, and its related illnesses, has taken more than 6,000,000 lives worldwide and 1,020,000 in the United States. The United States population is only 4.25 percent of Earth’s population, but accounts for almost 25 percent of virus deaths. (Think on that statistic for a minute.)
With the nation’s incredible medical services, with the Centers for Disease Control pushing corrective and preventive measures from early stages of the pandemic… What can account for the imbalance in the number of deaths?
It’s easy to pinpoint “causes” based on political concerns and personal beliefs, conspiracy theories or “witch hunt” bugaboos.
Truth is, many of the deaths were unnecessary. While effective vaccines were ready comparatively quickly (months instead of years due to operation “Warp Speed”), the failure to quickly push for nationwide immunization by some national and state government leaders was a major mistake. Pushing fake “cures” by make-a-quick-buck opportunists distracted from efforts to vaccinate as many folks as possible early on; the president’s initial failure to get immunized, and his baffling push for ridiculous “cures,” gave tacit approved for his millions of followers to skip the shots; and many “super spreader” events were held, which infected hundreds of thousands of residents.
A vast segment of blame, however, lies in the keystrokes of social media users. Many people — way too many people — believe what they see or read on social media sites. Believing the conspiracy theories, the fabricated stories about the horrible reactions to the vaccine (the vaccine contained microchips, the “ghosting theory it would change your DNA, the deadly notion that kids didn’t need the vaccine, that it caused sterilization, and you could forego your mask after vaccination) contributed to the unacceptable death total.
Almost everyone knows someone who died of this disease. It hit my family-and-friends circle hard, with two close relatives and three friends/acquaintances dying of virus-related illnesses.
Another variant is making its way around the country (is this the fourth or fifth such outbreak?); people are still getting sick and dying.
I am still amazed at how few people are wearing masks in the stores I frequent.
This week I went to a general store and a grocery store. In the general store, the only folks wearing masks were me and the cashiers; in the large grocery store, out of maybe 60 customers, I saw one other shopper wearing a mask.
It was on a mission to secure some treats for my registered walk-up stray — GoodBoneDawg — I, for the first time, experienced a vibrant, in-my-face confrontation simply because I was wearing a surgical mask.
Pushing my cart, I saw a man in his 60s approaching me; he had on overalls, a khaki shirt and sported a longish, white beard. As we got closer, I nodded and smiled, knowing my eyes would show my smile.
He stopped and glared; I stopped. He leaned toward and said, loudly: “What the (bleep) good do you think that stupid (bleep) mask will do?”
I hung my head and mumbled: “You can’t understand me, but if you say ‘What?’ you’re an (bleep)”
Him: “What?”
Me (loudly): “Exactly. Bless your heart!”
I instantly felt badly about the encounter. He certainly should not have confronted me, and I should not have responded in the manner in which I did.
Then it dawned one me: This division we are all experiencing in the United States — in politics, in the education arena, in the realm of federal vs. states rights is tearing our country apart.
It’s time for all Americans to put petty party politics and purely personal preferences aside as a reason for confrontation and embrace all that is good about our country and the diversity of its people.
All opinions should matter; an opinion is personal and as long as a person does not use an opinion to physically or emotionally hurt another person… accept it as just what it is, an opinion.
I have opinions and I have elbows; no one gets mad because another person has elbows. Why, then, get all bent out of shape because someone has a difference of opinion?
We all need to practice the do-right rule and remember today, and every day, to practice random acts of kindness. Let’s reset our nation, our world, one nice gesture at a time.