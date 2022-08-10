I’m mad… and you should be, too.
Schools should not have to spend tax dollars on metal detectors.
Students should not have to practice duck-and-cover safety techniques.
School boards should not have to even contemplate coming up with a best-practices manual dealing with an active shooter.
School maintenance personnel shouldn’t have to install special locks on classroom doors to keep armed intruders out.
Teachers should never, ever have to learn how to use a firearm just in case the school in attacked by a person armed with a military-style weapon.
Parents shouldn’t have to even think about, much less buy, bulletproof book bags for their school-age kids.
This is not the Old West where six-shooters, scattershot shotguns and lever-action single shot rifles were commonplace.
In fact, repeating rifles were a significant advancement over the common single-shot breech-loading, as they allowed a much greater rate of fire. The repeating Spencer rifle first saw use by cavalry during the American Civil War and the subsequent American Indian Wars.
Now, anyone 18 and over can walk into a licensed dealer and purchase a weapon with a rate of fire of up 30 rounds per minute (semi auto). There’s a waiting period to buy a gun, but if the U.S. government does not get back to the dealer within three days, you can get the gun anyway.
You can also order this weapon of mass destruction online for delivery to a licensed dealer and go pick it up. Motto courtesy of the U.S. Congress: “Come and get ‘em, boys and girls! YEEHAW!”
One question: Why? Why does a citizen, any citizen not in a military or police unit need as weapon with this firepower?
Here’s a laundry of reasons easily found on the internet:
RELIABILITY: The main reason that militaries around the globe favor the AK-47 (and its look-alike versions) is they work. Sand, water, mud, abuse, these weapons are known to take a licking and keep on shooting.
POWER: The 7.62x39 cartridge is a powerful rifle round; the punch from the round remains one of the more powerful you can carry.
PORTABLE: While this is by no means something you will carry on your hip, the size of the AK makes it ideal as a truck gun or backpack option.
UPGRADES: This military style weapon has many options from a variety of AK-47 style manufacturers these days. Bottom line: There is even an AK pistol pistol available that is easy to modify, upgrade and keep concealed… just because.
FUN: To some, it is pure adrenalin-pumping fun to blast enough bullets fast enough to cut down a six-inch pine tree in less time than it would take with an axe.
In researching this subject, I trekked onto Twitter, Trump Social, Reddit, YouTube and more than a couple of gun manufacturing sites looking for a realistic reason (other than No. 5 above) to own a weapon which was designed to kill or maim as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.
Here are some of the reasons civilians wrote about their choice of weapon.
We live in Texas and have a wild hog problem. My husband Ronnie has killed some using his deer rifle. But after he got his AK-47, he has killed more hogs than you can shake a stick at.
The AK bullet can also take down wild boar with good shot placement and high-end ammunition.
I hunt deer with mine. You don’t drop him with the first shot, you just cut loose. They usually drop within a few yards.
Accuracy and power make assault rifles very effective against multiple attackers. In a riot situation, an assault rifle levels the playing field.
Countless posts, especially on militia-oriented and “Armageddon-is -coming sites, talk about using military style weapons for two things, with the theme being the same: “The two strongest reasons for civilians to own assault weapons are self-defense and defense against tyranny.”
To me, spraying bullets like water from a hose in the event of an intruder does not sound like a good idea; bullets designed for military use tear through walls like they were Jello.
There is a less relevant yet nonetheless interesting self-defense reason for owning an assault weapon: defense of country. One of the reasons that the Nazis did not invade Switzerland was the fact that every Swiss man had a rifle. According to author Stephen Halbrook “... we have no better record than the Nazi invasion plans, which stated that, because of the Swiss shooting skills, Switzerland would be difficult to conquer and pacify.” Taking that as gospel, gun enthusiasts claim collectively defending a nation from invasion is the ultimate form of self-defense. The Swiss have a high gun ownership rate, but the U.S. has the highest in the world.
It is a fact that the U.S. has more guns in civilian hands than there are residents… almost 400,000,000 guns. So, it stands to reason that this country is never, ever going to become gunless.
The military is not interested in “invading” their own country; it is too busy defending it from outside aggressors.
There will always be guns on American soil. As a nation of caring citizens we need to make decisions that protect all residents, especially our children, from the horrible fate of being torn apart by bullets from a weapon designed for the military.