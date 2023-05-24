When did we start seeing the worst in our fellow man? When did petty, partisan politics start defining the works of individual public elected officials and political parties? Why do we let social media rants and pontifications of slated news reports salted with misrepresentations, half-truths and blatant omissions of fact dictate our actions in making decisions, in deciding elections… and even in how we live our lives?
Reading social media postings — Facebook, blog entries, Twitter rants, YouTube channel information — coupled with the lopsided blatherings of television news anchors who are more concerned with the powerful verbal maelstrom of disinformation than facts have discolored the country information highway.
Like mindless zombies, too many U.S. residents listen in cult-like fixation to wrong-headed words of hate and distrust and dishonesty and take the messages as gospel from the gods. Those shamefully hurtful, malicious words are then picked up and repeated over and over simply because the verbal and literary garbage gives a message in which individuals believe or “sounds true.”
Any reason you choose to believe the misguided words posted for the masses and then repeat the message is irrelevant; the missive misdeed, reproduced repeatedly, creates further mental chaos and hurts more people, programs, policies … and the reputation of the country.
If we all — every American citizen and resident — would simply use a simple trick before passing on information picked up from websites, news programs or social media platforms, then maybe, just maybe, we could right the off-plumb swinging pendulum of disinformation and “alternate truth.”
Pledge to try the RAT method before passing on information you think is interesting: Research. Analyze. Think.
Don’t repeat any claim from, any source without researching it, perform due diligence and think about the consequences of your actions in case the information you re thinking about forwarding is wrong.
RAT system: It could solve a lot of problems of miscommunication at a critical time when truth is sorely needed.
Dale Bumpers, hero
Thinking about the current horde of toxic politicians working overtime to try and ruin this country, Dale Bumpers, former senator and governor of Arkansas, popped into my mind this past week
Bumpers died more than seven years ago, on Jan. 1, 2016.
His death still saddens me on a very personal level. This gracious southern gentleman credited me with writing the first endorsement of his inaugural run for governor when I was editor of the Mountain Home Baxter Bulletin. It was a pleasure to do so way back in the ‘70s.
He “paid” me back a couple of years later when he wrote a personal message in my first published book, “Ozark Scenes,” a book of photographs I had compiled while in the Ozarks.
We developed a personal relationship that lasted more than 46 years.
He once offered me a job as his press relations director when he was senator, but I turned it down because the job was in Washington, D.C. That was the only reason I gave him for turning down the job; it was enough... he fully understood.
Once when I was publisher of the Northwest Arkansas Times in Fayetteville, we met up at a political rally in Little Flock. I saw him get out of a car and head toward a block-building restroom. I ambled that way and leaned against the building, behind the door. Two aides and a bouncer-type surrounded me just as Bumpers emerged.
I said, in my best Lauren Bacall voice: “Hey, sailor. Come here often?” Without turning around he started laughing and said to his aides, “Relax. He’s basically harmless.”
It was Bumpers, with one of the most incredible mind-bending speeches even on the floor of the Senate, that kept Bill Clinton from being found guilty of nefarious crimes and being ousted from the White House. That speech, a combination of humble common sense and nonpartisan logic, swayed enough senators to save Clinton from being the first president being ousted from office by impeachment in the House… and conviction by the Senate.
I can truthfully say that Dale Bumpers was the most likeable, most honest and sweetest politician I have ever met. He went into Congress with the “First, do no harm” Hippocratic mantra firmly entrenched in his belief system.
He left office as a symbol of righteous public service, without having personally benefited from his years of dedication to politics and his constituents.
He succeeded at that, admirably. Now, with him gone this old world is lacking a true giant in the arena of political niceness.
I dare say we will not see his like again.