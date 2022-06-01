I’m an old man living in the piney woods of Southwest Arkansas. My house is at the end of a dirt road and at the end of another dirt lane.
Today, I feel helpless, old and frail and useless.
The latest mass murder of 19 children and two teachers at the Uvalde, Texas elementary school by a lone gunman armed with a military style weapon, a pistol and wearing body armor, has left me with a feeling of hopelessness.
As a nation, what have we become? The answer that keeps flogging my mind is a nation that truly does not care about the safety of our children in a school setting; as a nation, we don’t care about the mass murder of minorities at a grocery store; we don’t care about peaceful, prayerful parishioners being gunned down in a church or synagogue; we don’t care about happy, reveling citizens at a concert being killed from long range by a bullet-spewing sniper.
We don’t care. To be fair... I care, you care, a majority of folks we know and love care. But the know-it-all-always-right elected officials bought and paid for by money shoveled their way by gun manufacturers don’t care.
Here’s an idea: Vote out any politician that makes excuses, deflects the conversation or ignores the mass murder frequency and statistics.
Easy solution to the problem, right? Not doable, not feasible, not going to happen. Too many people are too removed from the mass murders, believe “it couldn’t happen here” and believe the patented lies about a mythical “slippery slope” and the “government just wants to take my gun.”
B.S.! B.S. compounded by lies, elected officials that will say and do anything to stay in power, and by the gun culture perpetuated by myths steeped in history.
As to the “slippery slope” argument: Back in 1994 Congress passed the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, putting a registration and editing period on purchasing a handgun. No government agency has been around confiscating weapons. The exemptions pushed by the gun industry and their congressional stooges put in exceptions that make it easier to buy a handgun than it does to register your vehicle.
Fact: We don’t care about elementary children tore apart by rifle or pistol bullets.
Want facts? The U.S. has had more than 2,050 school shootings since 1970, and these numbers are increasing. Alarmingly, more than 1,000 school shootings have taken place in the last decade since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.
What’s it going to take to get self-serving a—s like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to stop making asinine statements blaming the Democrats for “politicizing” mass murder shootings?
It’s going to take more than words or thoughts and prayers; those are always present after mass murders. But nothing even changes.
We need something to shock our collective psyches, something more than lamentations and streaming tears and emotional pleas.
It’s going to take more, much, much more to shake this nation to its very foundation. Something... more.
Show the bodies! Show the little bodies of the children, mutilated, torn apart by the bullets from a military style weapon. I want every conservation, gun-loving American who truly believes our government is his or her personal enemy to see the little bodies disfigured so badly by bullets that DNA had to be used to identify some victims.
Show the bodies! All of them! As a parent and grandparent, I would want my precious Pablo or Becky or Maria or John-John to become a martyr for change, real change in how we view the gun culture in this country.
Show the bodies! And watch the so-called conservative politicians who use the Second Amendment as a shield of political power run and duck for cover.
Nothing will change unless our collective systems are shocked to their cores and we rise up together and demand change.
Show the bodies!