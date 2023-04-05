Armed with new high speed internet and Roku streaming application, it is easy to discover new worlds of educational and intellectual viewing possibilities.
There’s a streaming channel on which Kiefer Sutherland (not one of my favorite actors, but adequate) plays the part of a high-level data collection-and-dissemination mogul — “Rabbit Hole.” I had not heard of the series and watched one episode a day for three days.
Color me impressed, mega-impressed, not necessarily by the acting, which is good, or dialogue, which leans to ultra-wonky.
It is impressive because it’s so TODAY.
Witness this description of a country in the early throes of destruction by a “dead” man (don’t ask, it’s just confusing):
A nation is in trouble if four elements are in place:
1) Undermine people’s faith in media so that people doubt media is telling the truth;
2) Polarize segments of society so people stop seeing opponents as human and they cease to be seen as obstacles to national takeover;
3) Marginalize a nation’s intelligentsia and people stop believing subject matter experts on important issues;
4) Elect a candidate under the guise of restoring order.
There’s no Chapter 5. The country is malleable and ripe for takeover when just the four elements are in place.
Where do you think the United States of America is right now on this simple matrix?
Super Hero at the Ready
A new super hero steps up: The Rev. Barry Black, 74, chaplain of the U.S. Senate.
Black, in recently opening the Senate in prayer, admittedly went “rogue” in the prayer, telling our elected officials that “thoughts and prayers” are insufficient, it’s time to solve the gun problem in America that are killing our children.
“When babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers. Remind our lawmakers of the words of the British statesman Edmund Burke: ‘All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing,’” Black said.
While the chaplain’s role was designed to be non-political, Black has been outspoken before on serious issues. He said this when the impeachment of Donald Trump was imminent: “As our lawmakers have become jurors, remind them of your admonition in 1 Corinthians 10:31 — that whatever they do should be done for your glory. Help them remember that patriots reside on both sides of the aisle, that words have consequences and that how something is said can be as important as what is said. Give them a civility built upon integrity that brings consistency in their beliefs and actions,” Black said at the time.
Super Rev.: A strong and needed voice in the political wilderness.
Scary, Scary Headlines
‘Texas GOP Proposes Bill To Allow Sec Of State To Overturn Election Results In State’s Largest Blue County’
‘Arkansas Director of Higher Education Fired by Phone’
These two adjoining states, both with hard-nosed, my-way-or-the-highway GOP governors and GOP-stacked legislatures, are seeing extraordinarily heavy-handed executive and legislature-ordained action used for punitive reasons. They are not just striving for mini-dictator status, they are rude in their approach to governing.
This is not government for and by the people; this is authoritarianism gone wild; their techniques are akin to putting a Slinky on a staircase… all downhill.
Short term, quasi-conservatives are trading high-fives and toasting these so-called party-line “successes.” Bullying tactics sometimes porvide quick fixers that will come back to haunt the offender, in this case, the GOP. Mark it down and take any bets offered.
Bullies always get their comeuppance. Always.
GOPers Believe What… Exactly?
The mish-mash of law and executive orders rocking the citizenry of various states should be of a major concern to all residents.
It almost seems that GOP executives are trying to out-do the daily rants of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, mirror-images of the troubles facing the GOP nationally.
One of the biggest “Look at me!” followers of off-the-charts ideas from party leaders, is Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Gov. Sanders loves to remind voters she is a “Christian” uses her “momhood” to describe her values.
Bless her heart!
Recently Gov. Sanders signed a law voiding state restrictions on factory jobs for 14- and 15-year-old children. “The Youth Hiring Act of 2023” eliminates the need for ninth-graders to need a certificate from the Division of Labor to work in paper mills, slaughterhouses or chicken-processing plants. (Note: About 10 other states are considering similar laws, all so-called in “red” states.)
It is a fact the state no longer has to verify the ages of job applicants at all. Did you get that: Children as young as 14 can work in dangerous industry jobs without state certification!
A spokesperson for Sanders called parental permission requirements for children to work an “arbitrary burden.”
Did anyone stop and consider that requirements providing proof of age or permission to work was a deterrent to the exploitation of migrant youth? Did Sander, et al., think bout how this abhorrent law gives cover to adults who connect them with illegal employment?
What is the reasoning behind this little law? Who pushed for its passage?
Think “money.” Think “greed.” Think “big business” and its bought-and-paid-for elected officials.
For shame, for shame.