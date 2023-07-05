When I was newspapering full time, anyone who wanted their picture in the paper badly enough to show up at any photo op and insert themselves in the photo was a “media (prostitute).”
Those types of people are everywhere, in every community. You see them on the television news programs labeled as “consultants” or “subject matter experts.”
You know the litany of names of celebrities.
— Al Sharpton, the pulse-taker for ALL Black Americans who frowningly pontificates on a major news channel and shows up as lead spokesperson at any major crime scene where the victim is Black.
— Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who still believes he can be president if he just keeps his clickbait tally humming on TV and social media outlets.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Hispanic firebrand, a former bartender who gives “media savvy” in politics a whole new meaning. When she talks, the political world stops spinning and everyone listens, not because what she says in interesting, entertaining or factually accurate, but because she is charismatic. Strikingly beautiful, she knows camera lenses love her and she milks that knowledge at every opportunity …exceptionally effectively.
— Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert, two conspiracy theory screamers from the same party who literally have an intense dislike for each other. Why? Both of them are constantly filling the airways with ignorant, self-serving rantings that easily slide into jumbled speech right out of StupidTalk World as they try to one-up their sister-rival. Both are obsessed with doing whatever it takes to get a viral video on social media.
Being avid pursuers of internet “likes” is not reserved for politicians; celebrities of any genre are experts at getting their mugs and bodies in print an electronic outlets.
Family units like the Kardashians and Jenner siblings have not only created a gargantuan accumulation of media attention, from having a reality show to being “subscription” and “friends’ leaders on Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok. Individually and as a unit, they aren creating and selling the “Kardashian” brand and have created opportunistic business endeavors, enormous family wealth, and name recognition that has political power.
Lone entrepreneurs with a skillful penchant for self-promotion and knowing how to “turn on” a massive group of followers — like former pro golfer Paige Spirianac and LSU gymnast Olive “Livvy” Dunne — have turned a sideline exercise into multi-million-dollar businesses.
Spiranac, 28, has 3.6 million subscribers to her Instagram page, where she gives golf tips and plays other sports while showing off her … well, apparel line and mountain of sponsors and her “other” assets. She has myriad sponsors, including Callaway Golf, Women’s Health and Spirts Illustrated.
Dunne, 20, is a world-class gymnast who is benefitting from the NCAA’s change in policy to allow student-athletes to benefit from their own likeness and personal name, their “brand” identity, so to speak. Dunne is the queen-hell image provocateur, with more than 7,000,000 TikTok followers and more than 4,000,000 Instagram subscribers. She makes up to $7,300 per each video she posts and seldom misses a day without posting. (Disclosure: I check our her TikTok page… just for the pithy commentary, you understand.)
With major sponsorships from Vuori, EA Sports and Motorola. She is worth at more than $3.6 million in April, 2023, as compared to $2.5 just four months earlier.
The list could not be complete with ex-president-running-to-reclaim-the-office, Donald Trump. Trump has sought the spotlight for decades, so much that more than 20 years ago he was pretended to be his own spokesperson in order to get his name in the paper.
Trump is, by acclimation, the MWE… Media W— Emperor. By making outrageous statements about ANYTHING, he knows his name will be in the papers and magazines, news programs will highlight his self-important blather, and his words will be repeated in novels and documentaries.
There is even a heavy metal band with the sullied moniker of “Media W—” whose music is described as “post-punk political power perfection.” Whatever that is.
But, even these exceptional self-promoters pale when compared to the global appeal of certain celebrities.
The top two Instagram followers and earnings are two soccer players; Christiano Ronaldo (545 million followers and with an average payout for a single post of about $3.92 million), and Leo Messi (427 million followers and $2.94 million per post).
Third is a familiar name, Kylie Jenner, with 379 million followers. She rakes in $1.835 million per post. Right on her heels is Selena Gomez (376 million, and $1.735 million per post); Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (362 million and $1.713).
The Top 10 influencers list includes Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Beyonce Knowles, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.
Surely, there are some bored social media browsers, and some brand-name companies, that would be interested in capturing the septuagenarian and octogenarian markets.
As you are reading this, this 78-year-old free-thinker is considering a career opportunity by attacking an under-utilized segment on Instagram and TikTok: “Age Is Just a Number.”
Sponsors, contact me. We’ll do phone.