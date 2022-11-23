I am perplexed. Hmmmm. In a democracy shouldn’t it behoove every citizen to encourage every other citizen to vote?
In many states, it seems the political party in power works overtime to prevent segments of the population they deem “the opposition” from exercising the constitutional right to vote. Isn’t the “might has right” philosophy so popular in autocratic nations?
The lengths political parties will go through to keep registered voters from exercising their constitutional rights, all the while screaming about “freedom” and “constitutional rights” is staggering in its scope and execution.
Thinking up schemes for “those folks” that will vote different from “me” to forego the right to vote is not new. But, forget the poll tax of eons ago. The so-called “voter questionnaire” of decades past is no more. No longer are women, people of color or Native Americans prohibited from voting.
Today’s curtail-the-vote is even more nefarious: The racism, the bigotry, the suppression is often more devious, more subtle, and set up by a single party are normal, periodic, pre-election protocol. Restricting access to unlimited early voting is a favorite legislative ploy; restricting mail-in ballots; strategically locating drop boxes; or setting limited time for box placement discourages voting… all are political handcuffs to an open, free election.
The advent and use of social media has not only dumbed down communication in general, it has given rise to the scary bugaboo or today’s political and election freak-show: Misinformation. Telling the truth, the whole truth, has never been a staple for professional politicians.
Getting in office, bathing in the power-shower that comes with exalted office titles, and then staying in the spotlight of political achievement, is the ultimate goal; the rush of seemingly unadulterated power is as addictive as any drug…and a habit as hard to kick.
Again, the question: Shouldn’t every eligible voter be encouraged to exercise the right to choose their government representatives?
In any given election, usually less than 50 percent of eligible voters cast votes. What would it take to push that number to 80 or even 99 percent?
A suggestion: Institute a national election lottery, with every voter in every national election being eligible for a hefty cash prize — 25 $1,000,000 prizes with all states and voting territories, including the District of Columbia, being eligible for a drawing for prizes to go to 25 specific voters.
Only the true anti-government-in-any-form nut-puppies would not register and vote.
This will not totally curtail the legislative shenanigans nor the misinformation campaigns, but it will, due to sheer numbers of new voters, dilute the adverse effects of politics as usual.
What our country is in need of today is politics in the ‘unusual.”
Free speech is a good thing, right?
Many politicians spout oratory comment about free speech and the First Amendment rights. What these politicians, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, really are saying: “Free speech is a sacred right… as long as it agrees with what I believe and/or are saying.”
No elected official better epitomizes the hypocrisy associated with the free speech discussion more than DeSantis. It was by his direction and edict that, in the last year alone, he signed a law effectively banning teachers from saying the word “gay” in grades K–3; publicly and maliciously lambasted one the largest employers in the state — DisneyWorld — for standing up to heavy-handed political pandering and openly criticized the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law; and signed into law the WTH! bill named “Stop WOKE Act.” That head-shaking act restricts race-centric conversations in schools and businesses, a heavy-handed attempt to prevent honest and open discussions about the roles played by the Caucasian race in the long history of systemic racism in America.
Whoa, back, Gov. Ron, the man who wants to ride his racist, low-brow, not-funny comedy to the White House by out-trumping Donald Trump.
In a 138-page order, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker slapped down any efforts by state officials to enforce a central piece of the Stop WOKE Act, which he dubbed “positively dystopian” and says violates the First Amendment. Citing George Orwell’s 1984, Walker wrote DeSantis and company seem to believe that “the State has unfettered authority to muzzle its professors in the name of ‘freedom’.” That, the jurist stated, is not freedom at all.
Pinpointing his ruling on the fact that the law targets freedom of expression that DeSantis and his fellow Republicans don’t like, Walker wrote: “The law officially bans professors from expressing disfavored viewpoints in university classrooms while permitting unfettered expression of the opposite viewpoints. Defendants argue that, under this Act, professors enjoy ‘academic freedom’ so long as they express only those viewpoints of which the State approves.”
Of course, those who worship at the feet of pols like Trump, DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Greene and those of their ilk will point out: “What do you expect from a judge who was appointed by President Barack Obama?”
See. See how divided we are? See how far we have fallen as a nation, split as we are into two camps, both built on my-way-or-the-highway platforms, policies, procedures and pithy pontifications?
Walker, in his ruling, also made it clear “courts are deeply averse to state laws, regulations and schemes that threaten political associations by threatening one association — or political party — over others.” The jurist pointed out the Supreme Court has struck down laws that give one party an advantage over other political entities.
DeSantis is setting himself up to morph into a younger, more vital uber-divider, eclipsing Trump’s frenzied rhetoric as he aims for and siphoning off 45’s base. So far, all he has done is make an enemy of the state’s biggest employer and get a fitting nickname from Trump: Ron DeSanctimonious.
It’s not as catchy as “Fat Jerry’ or “Little Marco” or “Lyin’ Ted.” But, for the moment, it’s right on target.
Let the name-calling begin!