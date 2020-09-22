Texans need to do their part to keep moving forward the state’s recovery from the pandemic, the governor said. Last week, he also eased restrictions placed on businesses in most of Texas.
In a new public service announcement, Abbott reminded Texans that flu season already has arrived. Getting a flu shot is especially important this season to help keep hospitalizations down during the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19, he said.
“I got mine today,” Abbot said. “I can tell you it is the best way to reduce your chances of contracting and spreading the flu. So protect yourself and loved ones this flu season and get a flu shot today.”
California firm finds friendlier skies in Texas
Incora, formerly known as Wesco Aircraft, is moving its headquarters from Valencia, California, to Fort Worth.
Incora, an aerospace and defense services provider, will relocate to the former Federal Aviation Administration building on Meacham Boulevard near Interstate 35W and Loop 820. The company received a $1 million package of incentives from Fort Worth’s economic development department. It also received a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1.8 million.
“Our new, larger office space in Fort Worth will allow us to bring our teams together to increase efficiency, encourage collaboration and support the future growth of our business,” Incora Chief Executive Officer Todd Renehan said in announcing the move. “This centrally located site also will offer more accessibility and availability to our customers and colleagues across the U.S. and in Europe.”
About two months ago, Moody’s Investor Services downgraded Wesco’s ratings to negative, based on the disruptions created by COVID-19. Moody’s said the company could improve its rating by increasing the amount of cash it had on hand and strongly executing on its recent merger with Pattonair.
Open your heart to music
As Hispanic Heritage Month events happen across Texas, a new book encourages people to celebrate in song.
“Corazón Abierto: Mexican American Voices in Texas Music,” is set to be published Nov. 15 by Texas A&M University Press. The author is Kathleen Hudson, founding director of the Texas Music Heritage Foundation in Kerrville.
“By sharing the artists’ accounts of their influences, their experiences, their family stories, and their musical and cultural journeys, ‘Corazón Abierto’ reminds us that borders can be gateways, that differences enrich, rather than isolate,” Texas A&M notes in promotional material for “Corazón Abierto,” which translates in English as “open heart.”
Another Texas A&M book might be of interest to those who correctly guessed last week’s question about which celebrity appeared in the first “Don’t mess with Texas” commercial in 1986. Legendary Texas blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan played “The Eyes of Texas” in a memorable start to the campaign.
The "Pride and Joy" of Dallas, Austin and blues music lovers everywhere, Stevie Ray Vaughan was correctly identified by "Capital Highlights" readers.