— Dr. Anthony Douglas II is a general surgery resident at the University of Chicago who has committed his early career to the care of trauma patients, research in health equity and violence prevention. Dr. Ava Ferguson Bryan is a general surgery resident at the University of Chicago and was an American College of Surgeons fellow in surgical ethics at the University of Chicago’s MacLean Center. Dr. Selwyn Rogers Jr. is the section chief of trauma and acute care surgery at University of Chicago Medicine.