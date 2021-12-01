What does revival mean?
In a word, revival is repentance. For a person/object or being to be revived, there at some point in its history must have been life. For a Christian, the reviving takes place when sin is repented of in a manner that mimics biblical instruction. The life of a believer is filled with ups and downs... this is expected and screams to us the magnitude of God’s grace. God knows that with our sinful DNA, walking righteous is impossible. His grace is exhibited when he allows us to go through a season of revival... of turning away from our sin and walking in the right relationship with Him.
Why are revivals important?
Revivals are important in the life of believers because they serve as a continued example of Gods covenant with humanity. Revivals remind of the hope we have in Jesus as well as the need to pursue sanctification with all that we can. Revivals remind us of the importance of the church fellowship…especially in light of our current post pandemic context. Jesus is God’s plan to redeem the world… the church is how that is to get done.
Spiritually, how should one go into a revival? Do you have to prepare?
That would depend on the person’s spiritual state. If they are a believer, then yes, preparation through prayer should be a dynamic factor in that person. To that point, every time we are in a situation that has us entering into the presence of the Lord… preparation should take place. The lack of that prep is a lot of the reason that the world in in the shape it is today… people are too comfortable in their sin as well as too apathetic in their relationship with Jesus.
How does God use revivals in community life?
Healing! Imagine a community with a healthy relationship with God and healthy churches to participate in. We would see an end to the fatherless epidemic that plagues us. Men would learn how parent and lead their homes in a manner that examples biblical teachings. Loving God, loving their wives in a way that demands accountability and sacrifice. In turn, raising their children in ways that they live out the calling of the Gospel in their lives. If a person is sick of the current status quo and is not participating in the change that God can bring to Marshall in January… then they are very convicted in their opinions.
How can people use revivals and their spiritual nourishment to further their walk with Christ?
A better question is “should they” …a rebellious child of God is the absolute, most miserable person on the planet. Relationships are to be engaged in for instruction, edification and affirmation. With the Lord, there must be a measure of rebuke as well. The Christian that is not feasting spiritually and growing in the Lord is rebelling against the relationship that God desires through the sacrifice of His son. Times are only tough if you do not have the guidance of God in your life.
How can people use revivals and their spiritual nourishment to further the good in their community?
The only way to change a person for the good is to introduce them to their Creator and allow Him to bring about change. If you desire a community of unity, safety and fulfilment… it is only had when God resides in the heart of those living there. Truly, we can only love how we are taught, and the Gospel of Jesus reminds us that God loves us and that He wants to teach us how to love.
Can anyone go to a revival? Who is welcome?
Everyone is welcome and everyone is invited!
Are revivals relevant to life today?
Anyone that sees the direction our country is heading would agree with me that revival is needed. We live in a time where people are quicker to curse you than to smile. Where everyone is judged on the color of their skin or political party they affiliate with. Division has been sown throughout by those that refuse to allow for a unified populace. We need to understand this is by design but that God also has schemes and organization to bring folks together. Revival is one of those… When a people are united under the banner of Jesus… you better get ready because things are about to change!