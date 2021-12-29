I remember as a child attending my church’s revival services every year at First Baptist Church in Newton, Texas. It was always a refreshing time as an evangelist and singing group traveled to stay the week, preaching nightly from Sunday through Friday. Each night brought about a different emphasis and excitement. I remember pack a pew night, bring a friend, and youth night where our church would feed pizza to all the students who attended! It was an exciting time where we strived to bring church members and people from our community to a central location. Attendees would hear the Bible preached and have an opportunity to accept Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior or commit to following him more closely in their lives!
For many churches, this type of revival is now a thing of the past. Lives and schedules are fast paced, and there seems to be less and less time for people to slow down and experience the Lord’s calling, fellowship and work in their lives. For the church I pastor, we strive to have a specific time set aside, but it isn’t a weeklong revival. Instead, we hold a renewal weekend every year where we come together desiring a spiritual renewal.
With this in mind, the question has to be asked: “What is a revival, and how long does it take to experience a revival?” Well, Webster’s dictionary defines revival as “A time of renewed attention to or interest in something, restoration of force, validity or effect.” As we ponder this definition, we see that revival is a time of refocusing our attention toward God. For some this might be for the first time and for others it is an opportunity to return their attention toward Christ. This happens several times within Scripture. God’s people wander away from following the Lord and, through a specific cause or event, their lives are redirected back to their Lord. As I write this I think of the book of Nehemiah and how as they rebuilt the wall around Jerusalem they remember their God, repent and worship Him for being faithful to them. I also think of Jonah as he calls the people of Nineveh to repent and turn to the Lord — and they do! Revival can occur within days or weeks. The importance is that people need to be open to the Lord and allow Him to work in their lives!
John 6:44 tells us that no one receives salvation from Jesus unless God draws him. So we understand that God works in our lives to draw us to salvation. We also see in John 3:16 that anyone who believes in Christ can receive salvation. Within these two passages of scripture, we understand that God is working to draw people unto himself, as well as, people believing in and receiving Christ. This is what it takes to have revival: God drawing His people close to Himself and people being willing to draw close to Him. It could take months, weeks or minutes; however, when revival happens, we experience a life-changing event as people give their lives to Christ and also grow in their relationship with Him. Communities and cities can change dramatically as Christ changes hearts and minds and people open up to the things of Christ! I know Christ is working and drawing people toward himself. Maybe we need to slow down, open ourselves up to the things of the Lord and watch what He does within our lives and our communities.
Are you ready to be renewed, restored or revived? I pray that you are and willing to seek Jesus as your Savior and Lord.