My concern is whether laws are considered for all people or is the government playing God with laws and regulations? Are lawmakers in the Senate and the House passing laws based on their personal convictions? In Rules and Consequences, the author distinguishes between a situated viewpoint, determining what rule should be applied to a particular group in a specific situation and a legislative perspective, which uses consequentialist considerations. The categories of Kant differentiate potential human judgments rather than analyzing the world itself or the purpose of the law. This leads back to my rant. Are legislative laws legit or based on what legislators believe?
I think laws are being made more for acceptance, personal morality, and power struggles, and subduing people rather than just the people themselves. It is wrong for the government to get involved in what people decide or believe on a personal, moral and private level. The groups who supported the laws or made the legislation seem to be acting according to their own convictions rather than comprehending that they are also upholding the rights of everyone. If it involves moral judgments, it shouldn’t be included in legislative law. Nobody, not even God, imposes their beliefs on others as the system does. God enables us to exercise free will. However, I don’t agree that the rights of some people should become law at the expense of others’ rights. Some laws seem to put pressure on everyone to comply and violate other rights if they object, with legal repercussions.
Examples include the LGBT legislation bill known as the H.R.5 — Equality Act. This bill doesn’t seem to protect the rights of those who may not live or believe in that lifestyle. For example, a woman was terminated from her job because she did not comply with the law about providing a marriage license to a gay couple. She had the same right to her beliefs as did the couple.
Another hot topic for me is how the government deemed it necessary to overturn Roe v. Wade. Women are losing their right to make decisions for their own bodies. Forbid they get raped or something. They will have to give birth or do something drastic that could jeopardize or harm their health. People are forced to do things they disagree with when higher authorities pass laws that suit their beliefs. Everyone has their own opinions, and this is not for debate. But, even if the majority of lawmakers didn’t believe it, they overturned it anyhow.
I have spoken with many people who didn’t want prayer removed from schools. In a 1962 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that school-sponsored prayer in public schools was in violation of the First Amendment. However, student-led prayer is permitted. Why, then, does the First Amendment not apply to other laws in this way, protecting both sides? Why does it need to be enacted into law or removed from the law for that to apply?
From my perspective, legislators utilize laws to impose their viewpoints when they are supposed to safeguard us all. This practice oppresses those who might not be able to speak up for themselves or defend their rights as Christian believers, women, children or a race of people.
Right at this moment, some Hispanic people are struggling because the law does not protect them as citizens of this country. Where is their Equality Act? This is a collection of individuals who are supporting and strengthening our country. These laws harm all races and people. Once more, if it doesn’t directly impact the legislator, why do the right thing?
It appears that some laws favor some things while excluding others. What is the purpose of legislators if they are going to pass laws that restrict oppressed or defenseless people? If it does not provide security for everyone, then it should be looked at again. The general public and we, as advocates of social work practice, must hold our legislators responsible for the laws they adopt and the justifications behind them.