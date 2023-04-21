April showers bring May flowers. Many of us can remember this from childhood. It’s a lesson that sometimes things that may bring us discomfort can in the long run, bring us joy. April also brings us Work Zone Awareness Week, April 17-21, which is another way to highlight how short-term discomfort can bring us joy once again.
Some work zones are in place for a matter of hours, while others are there for years. All roadway projects are intended to make the roads safer, improve the road and provide a long-term benefit. Every one is thought out to ensure the work to be done is necessary. Whether it’s TxDOT performing the work or our partnering contractors, we all want the work completed as quickly as possible. Of course, the reality is that some things just take time.
For those of us that work in the road construction industry, a little discomfort can become complete heartbreak. Since 2018, fatal crashes in work zones have been trending up in Texas. There are times when tragedy strikes, and one of our own is fatally injured on the job. While no one wakes up and sets out to hurt someone in a work zone, it happens far too often due to distracted, impatient or careless drivers. Just a few moments of distraction can create a lifetime of heartache. When driving through these work zones next time, rather than just feeling frustrated with the possible delay it is causing, think about the men and women that are on the job working. Each of them has a unique story. They are fathers, mothers, children, siblings and friends to so many.
The effect of a moment of distraction or inattention reaches far and wide. Think of Donald, a tall guy with two young, blonde-haired girls at home — girls with big smiles who giggle when their father walks in the door, knowing he will play with them, take them to check the cows and ensure their mother is loved each day. What would Donald’s family be like if he did not come home today? Think of Alice, with a handful of boys at home that love soccer. Alice is her boys’ biggest fan on and off the field. How would her husband and boys learn to move forward, if Alice did not come home today?
Each group of workers becomes a family on the job. They spend so much time together looking out for one another while getting the work done. Losing a part of your work family hurts the entire group long-term. Here in northeast Texas, both the state and our contracting partners have lost workers. These are wounds that never truly heal. Memories at work each day can make it difficult for them to continue to perform their jobs. These are jobs that need to be done in a time when it can be difficult to hire people willing to do these types of dangerous, dirty jobs.
As you are driving through your next work zone, we ask you not to focus on the short-term discomfort on your commute, but instead focus on the real people that are out there trying to make our communities and our world a better place.
What can you do while driving through a work zone? Slow down. Make sure to be aware of reduced speed limits. Speed is the biggest contributing factor to work zone crashes. Regardless of the posted speed, drive to conditions. If it is raining or workers on foot are close to your lane, slow down even more.
Don’t tailgate the driver ahead of you. You may not see what is happening ahead that may require a quick stop. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crash. Give yourself plenty of room, leave yourself an out and watch the person behind you. If they are coming at you fast, seemingly unaware of slowed or stopped traffic, try to get out of the way before they rear end you.
Pay attention to the driving task. Avoid anything that takes your mind off the road. Distractions include your phone, passengers in the vehicle or even simply letting your mind wander. If you have been drinking, let someone else get behind the wheel.
Our construction crews are outfitted with the latest personal protective equipment, which includes hard hat, safety boots and orange, reflective shirts. However, this equipment will not protect us from a moving vehicle or large debris. When you see workers, pay vigilant attention to them. They are focused on their jobs and are in constant danger.
If getting somewhere on time is important to you, then always allow extra time to get where you are going. Road construction is necessary. It is designed to keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible while the work is getting done, but it can slow down the flow of traffic. Leave early or accept that you may be late to your next appointment.
2021 had more work zone-related crashes in our area than in the previous 10 years. This year, let’s turn that around and reduce those numbers. When the work is finally complete, you and your family will be able to enjoy the highways in our area for years to come. The joy of the highways will long outlast the time of construction. The families of those working so hard on these projects will appreciate their loved ones coming home each day.