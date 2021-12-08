We are in a moment and a time of which we can never have again. We cannot go back in time and repair or relive a part of our life that we regret or are disappointed in order to have a better memory or better our reputation. What is already done is done. What is in the past is history.
Let me give you an example, if you are able to take a deep breath with me... take it, now exhale. You will never breathe that breath again, that breath of air is gone. Folks, history is already gone, the future is ahead of us, what we have right now is the present, this very moment.
God has revived His people before!
Here are a couple of examples. By the year 303 AD, the number of Christian believers in Asia Minor was equal to half the total population of the country. The greatest period of growth in the number of the redeemed was between the year 260 A.D. and 303 A.D., which period was characterized by severe persecution. There are some basic reasons for this remarkable growth. Every Christian believer was a witness, and every crossroads a pulpit. But, above all else, the spirit of prayer prevailed. The fires of revival never completely died out. The early believers experienced personally the meaning of Acts 1:8 ‘But you shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you and you shall be my witness in Jerusalem, in all Judea, in Samaria and to the uttermost part of the earth.”
In the year 1742, the Rev. William McCoullogh, pastor of the parish church in Cambuslang, Scotland, heard of the fires of revival in England and America, and longed to see a revival in his own church. He asked the renowned and eloquent preacher George Whitefield to come over and help him. George Whitefield conducted a series of evangelistic services in the Cambuslang Church that proved to be blessed and fruitful. When he left Campuslang, the revival continued and Pastor McCoullogh found the people thronging to his church, so there was no room for the crowd in the church auditorium. The pastor was obliged to conduct services outside. The church in the open air had an attendance of 10,000 to 12,000.
These are only a couple of examples of documented cases of revival, not only revival but revival that affected not only a church but a community, city and even beyond. These types of revivals can only be explained by the fact that God Almighty did what only He can do. Something that man cannot do. Yes, you nor I cannot produce, cause or claim a revival. When this type of revival happens, everyone involved knows that what they experienced could only be from our Lord.
Many of us as Christians speak of our need for revival when we drive by church buildings that are silent on Sunday. So, when you read the stories of revival that have taken place, life-changing revival, you have to ask, how did that happen? Personally from what I have read, it has always started with prayer. People praying for life-changing revival. People praying with an understanding that if a life-changing revival is to come, it can only come from God Almighty. Some of these prayers came from inside a church, a local barn, even from a humble residence of two older women who, because of health, could no longer travel to or attend church.
Billy Graham, when asked, responded the three keys to prayer are:
1. Pray
2. Pray
3. Pray
We know what we need. We know the only one that can deliver.
So, in the powerful name of Jesus Christ, please send life-changing revival!