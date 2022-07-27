Jay Dean

Back in 2019, Texas property taxpayers flooded the State Capitol desperately seeking relief from skyrocketing property appraisals and accompanying high property tax bills. Much of the emphasis was on the high rate of increase in appraisals in major cities like Houston, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso. There, local government officials would say tax rates weren’t rising, but increasing appraisals were pushing up actual tax bills. Back then, state law capped the amount of tax revenue increases in local governments at 8 percent. If local budgets exceeded the 8 percent cap, taxpayers could petition for a rollback election. But many complained that the 8 percent cap was too high, the petition process was too obscure and too cumbersome.

The State Legislature’s response was Senate Bill 2, written by State Sen. Paul Bettencourt of Harris County. The bill largely addresses the concerns of big city taxpayers by lowering the cap to 3.5 percent and making the election automatic if a local government exceeds the cap.

— In January 2023, Jay Dean will begin his 4th term as State Representative for House District 7. HD 7 currently includes Gregg and Upshur Counties. Beginning with the next legislative session, the district boundaries will change to include Gregg, Harrison and Marion Counties. Before serving in the State House, Rep. Dean served as Mayor of Longview from 2005-2015 and on the City Council before that.

