As longtime East Texans, we had to shake our heads after reading a guest column in this newspaper by a contributor who lives more than 300 miles away in an upscale Austin suburb.
You might have seen the Feb. 10 opinion piece and wondered why an agent for an Austin-based organization is showing up in our local paper with a misinformed attack on public education and the Texas Association of School Boards.
We happen to know a little bit about both public education and TASB. Between the two of us, we have more than 40 years of experience in public education, either as a current Longview ISD school board trustee (Ted) or a retired Marshall ISD school board trustee (Helen).
In addition, our commitment to ensuring every student has the opportunity for a great public education has included working with TASB in our districts for governance training and to help save taxpayers money through their nonprofit services. Ted also serves on the TASB Board of Directors, currently as immediate past president.
As longtime volunteer public servants dedicated to improving outcomes for all students, we take issue with anyone who hasn’t done that work coming into East Texas — or anywhere else in our great state — to tell us what’s best for our kids.
When you do a little digging and connecting the dots, you realize that the motive for these out-of-towners is privatizing education to benefit and enrich just a few at the expense of our local kids.
These privatization proponents are stepping up their attacks on public education, as recently explained in a heart-wrenching yet excellent article headlined “The Campaign to Sabotage Texas’s Public Schools” in Texas Monthly. It’s a long, detailed story, but the takeaway is that certain groups have been bankrolled for decades by billionaires whose ultimate aim is to destroy public education. Of course, they never say that. Instead, they push the fake message that vouchers, educational savings accounts and tax-credit scholarships would level the education playing field for everyone.
These saboteurs claim to care about parental rights, tax dollars and public-school transparency in the name of freedom and choice, but don’t be fooled. In reality, they just want to shift the power to govern our public schools away from us — parents, grandparents, elected school board members and communities — to faceless corporations and divisive politicians who are more interested in power and money than in doing the actual work of educating our kids.
A major part of that effort, of course, is to silence our voices and demonize organizations like TASB with false accusations and outrage. The real outrage, however, is the amount of energy and money that’s being spent in Austin on school privatization efforts instead of real problems — like the fact that our state ranks near the bottom of all states in per-pupil funding.
Those of us elected to our local school boards — about 7,000 across Texas — regularly hear from parents, students and community members at board meetings, in church, the grocery store, via email and phone, about a wide range of education topics and concerns, both personal and general. As the group of elected officials closest to our voters, school trustees are well equipped to listen, respond and advocate on behalf of our students and communities. Even when our school board service ends, we’re still on the frontlines, gathering feedback and working on behalf of the families in our school districts — including writing lawmakers and speaking out on behalf of public education.
What are some of the real issues that need lawmakers’ attention? Teacher pay, recruitment and retention, school safety and student achievement are just a few that actually impact us here in East Texas.
Imagine what might be accomplished if all the millions spent by political operatives to lobby against public education could actually be used to advocate for solutions that benefit students.
We’re not that naive, and neither are you. When you see well-heeled Austinites coming into our community with the goal to silence, distract and divide, let’s remember what’s at stake. The fight over public education is a fight over the future of our state. Quite simply, the success of Texas depends on the success of our public school students. What we do for our students today impacts their lives and the success of this great state for generations to come.