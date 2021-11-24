Therefore, I remind you to rekindle the gift of God that is in you through the laying on of my hands. For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power, love and sound judgment. (2 Timothy 1:6-7 CSB)
The Bible includes letters written by the Apostle Paul to his pastor-protégé Timothy in order to encourage the young church leader to minister with confidence despite cultural pressures and societal indifference.
While he was imprisoned and awaiting execution for his own outspoken faith in Jesus Christ, Paul’s second letter to Timothy was a sort of last will and testament.
Under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, Paul reminds his young friend to stand firm as a Christian disciple and to continue making disciples through the preaching of the gospel — the good news of God’s forgiveness and salvation through Jesus’ finished work of the cross.
Fast-forward nearly 2,000 years, and we find the church continues to face cultural pressures and societal indifferences similar to Timothy’s spiritual conflicts. In a post-modern society, which tends to reject the concept of absolute truth by embracing a bent toward cancel culture, Paul’s words are as potent and necessary today as when Timothy first read the letter.
Paul urged Timothy to rekindle — keep fanning — the gift of God’s Holy Spirit within him. The apostle was not inferring the Holy Spirit was weakened, but that He works in cooperation with those who desire to be empowered. In contemporary spiritual language we use the term revival to describe this process.
There is much rhetoric about the church’s need for revival, but what is revival and how does it happen?
Perhaps pastor/author Richard Owen Roberts provides the most succinct definition as he suggests revival is: “an extraordinary movement of the Holy Spirit producing extraordinary results.”
Revival, then, is work Christ does for people, which is not the same as mass evangelism — which is work people do for Christ.
Since God chooses to work through His church for the purpose of drawing people to Himself through faith in Jesus, the body of Christ ought to pray for an extraordinary movement of God to rekindle — fan to flame — the urgency to unbelievers converted into Christ followers.
Before an awakening of a spiritually dead community can take place, a revival of God’s children must occur. God chooses to work through His church, calling His children to go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything Jesus commanded.
Churches in Marshall and surrounding areas are praying for spiritual revival in order to share with neighbors the good news of redemption and everlasting life which is available to all who will repent and trust Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Praying for revival is the necessary preparation for an area-wide evangelistic crusade, which is planned for Jan. 20-22 at the Marshall Convention Center. The spiritual emphasis is in response to our congregations’ desire to deepen their own spiritual relationships with God and to see unbelieving neighbors enter into personal relationships with God.