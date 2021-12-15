Revival is renewal. It’s newness; a new beginning; for some a starting over. For others, something completely new.
I looked up the secular and spiritual definitions of revival, and they aren’t that much different. The secular says revival is an improvement in conditions. That certainly sounds appealing. Ask anyone who has upgraded a home or lifestyle, and they can attest to the value of improvement. Look around Jefferson and the beautiful Greek Revival architecture found in many homes, and one can see the value of improving on the way original Greek architecture was handled. Talk to a person whose living condition has improved from an impoverished state or a lifestyle of addiction, and they’ll testify to the values of revival.
There’s also the sacred definition that I found that speaks of revival as awakening of God’s people to their true purpose. In other words, to be restored to the people that we were created to be.
Both these definitions fit nicely in what our community faith leaders are looking to accomplish in January. We were created in God’s image, and it’s God’s expectation that we live so as to glorify God and humanity. But sometimes we forget what is true; we forget that we are of one world citizenship no matter our language color or national place of birth; we allow violence to be the norm rather than an abomination of God’s plan for peace; and we place ourselves in conflict with other faiths rather than trying to understand where they come from.
When God’s people get excited about revival and look to renew their lives according to the plan that God has laid out for each individual, there is the desire to reach out and touch the hurting; to feed the hungry; to shelter the homeless; and to witness to the timeless story of Jesus love and unselfish devotion to the created world which He came to be a part of.
Something new is exciting; something recreated is even more exciting. We have an opportunity in our town to experience this newness... and revival.