In traditional Western thought, the world has a given order and a given meaning that humans should find and conform to. It is a reality which men must accept and to which they must adapt. Many moderns, however, see the world as so much raw material out of which each individual can invent his own meaning, purpose, values and identity. There is no grand narrative, no universal truth, no divine purpose for life, no unalterable values and no fixed identity. For these people reality is something they can manipulate and bend to their own desires.

Formerly the self was defined in relation to God. Humans are in the “image…[and] likeness” of God (Gen 1:26) and are accountable to him. For moderns, however, the “self” is purely internal and psychological in nature. There is no higher authority, either divine or human, to whom a person is responsible. The inner life, and it alone, is decisive for who he thinks he is and what he is for. The individual gets to choose everything. He creates a virtual reality in his own mind.

