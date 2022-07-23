In traditional Western thought, the world has a given order and a given meaning that humans should find and conform to. It is a reality which men must accept and to which they must adapt. Many moderns, however, see the world as so much raw material out of which each individual can invent his own meaning, purpose, values and identity. There is no grand narrative, no universal truth, no divine purpose for life, no unalterable values and no fixed identity. For these people reality is something they can manipulate and bend to their own desires.
Formerly the self was defined in relation to God. Humans are in the “image…[and] likeness” of God (Gen 1:26) and are accountable to him. For moderns, however, the “self” is purely internal and psychological in nature. There is no higher authority, either divine or human, to whom a person is responsible. The inner life, and it alone, is decisive for who he thinks he is and what he is for. The individual gets to choose everything. He creates a virtual reality in his own mind.
Truth used to be reality as God knows it to be. In the new way of thinking each individual comes up with “my truth.” This truth does not have to correspond to any external fact. It just represents the person’s ideas about things as he sees them or wishes they were. That other people’s truths are quite different to his does not matter. Nothing is true for all people in all places at all times.
Once reason for being was defined in terms of God’s purpose. God gave each person life and has a plan for him. However, moderns refuse to let God get a foot in the door. Without God, a person has no grand reason for being. A human is only an accident, the present result of blind evolution. He has no purpose or meaning, unless he makes up them up for himself.
In the traditional worldview, God determine values. Right and wrong are set for everyone everywhere by this external authority. The modern worldview, however, recognizes no objective values, only inner feelings and personal preferences. Nothing is right and nothing is wrong for all people in all places at all times. Each person sets his own values and moral standards. A thing is right if he feels it right, wrong if he feels it wrong.
According to the traditional worldview, sex and gender are fixed at conception. Humans with XX chromosomes are female; those with XY chromosomes are male. That is a fixed order all must accept and adapt to. However, moderns believe a person can create his own gender/sexual identity if he is unhappy with what was given. Identity no longer depends on fixed biological factors. (To this point, however, XX and XY chromosomes remain hard facts and no transsexual has surgically added ovaries and uterus, or testicles, as the case may be).
Recently this modern worldview has been flushed out of hiding in the educational establishment. Traditionally the goal of education has been to fit a person to take a productive role in society. For “woke” educators, the aim has changed. Schools must be changed to let the student be who he thinks he is, unhindered by pressure to conform to any greater reality. The student is king. He can be whoever he prefers to be, make truth what he wants it to be and adopt any values and purposes he chooses, or none at all if he likes. Elite educators think it critical to get that information to little folks in K-3 before traditionalists (including parents!) impose a different worldview on them.
Parents would be more than a little annoyed if their daughter returned from the dentist with her teeth untouched but her head crammed with propaganda about a religious cult the dentist pushed. And they should be a thousand times more annoyed if their son came home from school with no knowledge of history, math and science but with instructions not to mind his parents and to feel free to create his own gender and sexual identity! Scandalous!
In short, the modern “psychological” worldview signals the end of all things stable! Everything nailed down is coming loose! If this radical change in worldviews prevails, it means the end of Western civilization, as civilization is commonly understood.