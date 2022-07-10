Regarding the war in Vietnam, Kissinger said that we won the war but lost the peace. For the last two decades, I’ve become more and more convinced that the same can be said about the War of Southern Rebellion. I’m currently reading a book by Heather Cox Richardson, How the South Won the Civil War, which deals with that very idea. Here is something from her introduction that I want to share:
“The Confederate States of America was based on the principle that the Founders were wrong. Elite slave owners would resolve the American paradox [a nation founded on equality and slavery both] by shearing off the portion of it that endorsed equality. The idea that all men were created equal was an outdated fallacy that flew in the face of both natural law and God’s law. Confederate leaders were proudly leading the way into the future with a government that conformed to the way God had actually made the world, and all other modern nations would someday follow. The ‘cornerstone’ of the Confederacy, as Vice President Alexander Stephens put it, was that ‘the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.’”
She also says:
“In 1857, in the Dred Scott decision, Chief Justice Roger Taney made their belief [that any popular movement that might in any way limit slavery was, by definition, an attack on liberty] the law of the land. He declared that Congress could not regulate slavery because it could not “exercise any more authority over [slaves] than it may constitutionally exercise over any property of any other kind.”
So, in my own belief, how did we lose “the peace” of the War of Southern Rebellion? Simple, we let everyone off of the hook. The lesson that those in Congress needs to learn is that after the war, instead of punishing fully and completely as provided for, the perpetual bans on people who behaved treasonously against their nation in such a way as resulted in approximately three-quarters of a million soldiers on both sides dead (which does NOT include deaths among those who were NOT soldiers).
So, the proper punishments would have been, at the least, taking away the rights to vote and hold office of any kind, disarming the South except for such firearms as were necessary to hunt game to feed themselves, and all such benefits of citizenship as they had fought against. The leaders (political, military and economical) who declared the treason, and led its conduct, should have been tried and executed. The very poison of treason and insurrection should have been squeezed from the very blood of the South as you would the venom of a viper in a person’s blood stream. No mercy should have been shown or given. In the absence of that, the roots of our modern political “divisions” arose and took root in all too many so-called “Americans” in this very age.
What were the results of such mercy and leniency? The end of Reconstruction by a Southern Vice President who ran with Lincoln on “unity,” and a political maneuver for the presidency of the United States in the election of 1876 resulted in returning the reins of power to the very traitors and insurrectionists who were responsible for the war.
From this, we got, just to name a few things, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and other terrorist hate groups; we got Jim Crow; we got the resurgence of the Klan in the 1920s; we got the Dixiecrats; and, later, Henry Byrd and then George Wallace. We got the rise of movement conservativism in the 1950s which caused the divisions that resulted in the entire war against civil rights in the United States. We got the John Birch Society and, eventually, the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society. We got Nixon’s “Southern Strategy,” which used the anger and hatred of Southern conservatives (which were the Southern Democrats).
That led us to the rise of Reagan, a movement conservative who used that very anger and hatred to unify the political strength of the so-called “Reagan Democrats” and redefine the entire political landscape of America. As those conservative (and Southern) Democrats moved to the Republican Party, we got the rise of Newt Gingrich, Dick Armey and Tom DeLay with the Contract with America. We got the merger between the extreme Christian religious conservatives and the Republican Party, which lead to the expulsion of the liberal and moderate wings of the Republican Party. And all of that lead us directly to today... to the never-ending mass gun murders by pissed-off conservatives, to the conservative take-overs of the so-called “red states” governments, to the Tea Party, to Libertarian Neo-Republicanism, to the massive resurgence of white nationalism and supremacy hate and domestic terrorists groups, to Donald Trump, to the Jan. 6 Insurrection and to our current Supreme Court... all of it.
And it all can be traced directly back to the South in the post Reconstruction period. Today, we are paying the price for the mercy and leniency of the Union after the War. We won the War, but we lost the peace. And now, today, our Democratic leadership in Congress and the White House are making the same errors that were made after 1865. (And, please note, I don’t even begin to go into the American South of the Colonial and Early Republic periods... indeed, that would be an entire rant on its own.) How strongly can it be said that anyone and everyone who partook in the Jan. 6 insurrection and the conspiracy to plan it need to be punished to the full extent of the law? History shows us how badly it can go when we try to be “merciful” or “tolerant” instead of holding people accountable for such plans and actions that threaten to again tear this nation apart. Let’s not make those mistakes again... for all of our sakes.
And today, I don’t know if this nation can be kept together through the end of the decade, and I now wonder if that would even be such a bad thing. Have we gone too far for it all to be put back together? And, what will our Democratic leadership be willing to compromise on and give away to keep it together? I now even question if the Founders should have refused all of their concessions to the Southern States and, instead, just let the Northern states and the Southern states each try to create their own governments.
I have my own thoughts about an American paradox but that, again, is for another rant. In the meantime, as I sit here on another 4th of July, I really wonder if we should be celebrating this nation’s birth or mourning its demise.
Happy Independence Day!