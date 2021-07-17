Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity serving Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties has served our community since 1985 to eradicate poverty housing and create safe, decent, and affordable homes. But we are more than a nonprofit housing ministry. We envision a world where we share one humanity, and that is the world that we believe in and fight for every day.
Historic discrimination in U.S. housing policy is one of the chief drivers of systemic racism inequities that persist today. We are committed to actions in our practices, programs, and networks that bring equity to housing and helps to bring social justice to the communities in which we work.
In recent days, we’ve learned that white-power.org-the Aryan Freedom Network is circulating advertising that claims it plans to bring a white supremacy conference into the area. According to its website, this organization works to spread its racial message and show unity in “our great struggle for an all-White Aryan Homeland.” Now, they want East Texas to make it possible to advance this cause.
We are one global humanity. When faced with blatant hate-mongering, our deeply held value of justice, decency, and one humanity demand that we not be silent. Northeast Texas Habitat denounces the website white-power.org, the Aryan Freedom Network, and any groups that share these beliefs as a promoter of racism in all its forms.
We affirm our solidarity with our family of homeowners, partners, community, and our international network of Habitat for Humanity affiliates, to love all people and promote unity, justice, and equity.
Let’s join our collective voices so that this group, and others like them, hear the message that the promotion of hate, and racism is not tolerated in this community.