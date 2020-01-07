It is a New Year and we have many opportunities coming up to expand your knowledge on a multitude of subjects. Next week on Thursday, Jan. 16, there will be a wild pig abatement program in Linden
The program starts at 6 p.m. and there is a $20 registration fee. Please RSVP to 903-756-5391. I IPM CEU will be provided.
The East Texas Landowners Conference will be held in Panola County on January 17. The event will be located in the Country Music Hall of Fame. This program is free and the topics covered will be:
Managing Area Aquifers
Landowner Liability and Fence law
When is eminent domain utilized
Homeowner water well safety tips
Please RSVP to 903-693-0300 ext 160.
The Marshall Beekeepers will have their monthly meeting this Thursday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 5:30 p.m.
Longview & Marshall Beekeeping Associations, Introduction to Beekeeping Class is right around the corner. Class Dates: January 18, Feb. 1, 15 and 29 at the Marshall Fire Station (Community Room), 601 South Grove St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
It cost $60 per individual or $100.00 per couple and class size is limited. Payment confirms your place.
What is included?
One year membership in the club. Your choice of Marshall or Longview.
One year membership with TBA (Texas Beekeepers Association)
One copy of “Beekeeping for Dummies” 3rd edition
16 hours total of classroom instruction
Mentoring beyond the class (picking out equipment, acquiring bees, guidance, etc.) Payment confirms your place in class. Payment can be made by mail, in person at meeting or by credit card. Contact Beth Derr at address below. 210 Meadowlark, Jefferson, TX. 75657 (903) 777-8636
Cottage Food Law and Food Handlers Seminar scheduled
Have you ever thought about selling homemade foods at a local Farmer’s Market or festival?
Texas Law regarding homemade foods has recently changed. Typically referred to as Cottage Foods; certain foods such as homemade jellies, cakes and cookies are approved for private sale. The Law requires that individual’s manufacturing these goods take an approved food safety class known as Food Handler’s Certification.
The Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office will host a seminar on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the County Extension Office to review the changes to the law and provide Food Handler’s certification for those wishing to sell canned and baked foods from home or in public venues. The cost of the seminar is $25 which includes the certification test fee.
This is a great opportunity for locals who would like to participate with our upcoming Harrison County Farmer’s Market this Summer. All items on the approved Cottage Foods list will be allowed for sale at this year’s Market.
Please call the Houston County Extension Office at 903-935-8413 by January 17 to pre-register for the seminar.
The Harrison County Master Gardener’s and The Texas Forest Service have teamed up for a free tree giveaway. This will be held at the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office on Feb. 1. The event will start at 9. First Come First Served.
The East Texas Pineywood’s CEU Program will be held on Feb. 21 at Kelleyville Community Center just West of Jefferson. This event was formerly hosted by Harrison/Gregg Counties but will be opened to more counties this year. We have a great list of speakers that will speak on weed control, pasture management, pond management, and of course wild pig control methods. The registration fee will be $35 and will include five CEU’s and a Catfish Dinner. Please RSVP to 903-935-8413.
Farm City Week Rabbit Validation will be held Feb. 25 at the Marshall City Arena.
Follow us on Facebook at Harrison County Agrilife Extension for more updates, programs, announcements, and deadlines.