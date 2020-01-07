The following recipes where submitted by Harrison County’s 4-H members Johnathan Knox and Abigail Knox.
Please join in with us and congratulate Johnathan and Abigail and be sure to try their recipes below!
Chicken with Sundried Tomato Pesto
(Johnathan Knox- Junior)
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 lb. of chicken tenderloins
1.5 cups fresh basil leaves (packed down)
2 cloves garlic
3.5 oz of sundried tomatoes
¼ cup pine nuts
2/3 cups extra virgin olive oil
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste!
Directions:
1. Take the basil, garlic, and pine nuts (or walnuts) and put them in the food processor.
2. Blend it up until it’s a thick paste. If the paste gets stuck on the walls of the food processor, take a spatula and scrape the sides back into the bottom before you keep mixing.
3. Add the oil and parmesan cheese to the paste and blend it up for 5 more seconds until it’s thinner, more oily, and there is more of it.
4. Pour it into a serving bowl, cover and set this aside while you cook the chicken.
5. Heat cast iron skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook for 5 minutes on the first side. Flip and cook 6 more minutes. Check temperature is 165°.
6. Serve the chicken with 1-2 Tbsp of the pesto sauce.
7. Use remaining pesto sauce for pasta, pizza sauce or freeze for future meal.
Caprese Skeweres
(Abigail Knox – Clover Kid)
Ingredients:
24 Grape tomatoes
12 cherry size Mozzarella Balls
12 fresh Basil leaves
12 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 tsp Balsamic Vinegar
12 appetizer skewers, or toothpicks
Directions
1. On each of 12 appetizer skewers, alternately thread two tomatoes, one cheese ball and one basil leaf.
2. To serve, whisk together oil and vinegar: drizzle over kabobs.
Johnathan Knox will advance to the D5 4-H Food Show. The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Palestine, TX.