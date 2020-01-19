I recently met one of our columSnists, John Moore, whose work I absolutely adore. Since I’m fairly new here I was excited to venture out to meet some Lions and find out exactly what a tail twister was at the exceptionally friendly Marshall Lions Club meeting.
I was not disappointed. Not only was there tasty Mexican food but the group was just fun and extremely welcoming. Thanks, Lions!
At the meeting was columnist Mr. Moore, who we feature each Friday. While I’ve communicated with Mr. Moore, via email, I have never had the pleasure of meeting him until the Lions Club meeting. I’m so glad we did and I now have two personally autographed copies of his books … with my name spelled correctly inside of them.
When you’re a ‘Wyndi,’ it’s exciting for your name to be spelled right.
Mr. Moore shared some funny stories, some of his columns and praised the world of local journalism. (Hey I can get on-board with that.)
He emphasized the need of each family member to record their stories for future generations. One of my early mentors emphasized when we would moan about not having anything to write about that “everyone has a story.” She’s right, we all do.
My story if you will, as a journalist, started at a young age. My mom a few years ago handed me a little mini book I made her when I was about 7. I guess you could say storytelling is in my blood.
My first writing award came in fourth grade and I can still remember telling my mom I wanted to be a writer and publish the next ‘Great American Novel.’ I have since embraced the quote: “Every journalist has a novel inside them, which is a great place for it to stay.” I’m not sure that will ever happen.
My mom urged me to do something with a ‘decent living’ and directed me towards journalism. Thanks, mom. Really.
Regardless of income, journalism is my passion. I love being in the ‘know.’ I like the stress and the deadlines and more importantly being one of the ones in this office that get to tell peoples’ stories. Your stories.
It’s my hope that one day, not unlike the record that Mr. Moore encouraged everyone to keep for family members, a great grandson will be sitting with his grandpa and uncover a newspaper piece about an important aspect of his life that he got to share with The Marshall News Messenger.
The pride that is accompanied by that honor of storytelling is immeasurable.
Recently, we’ve lost two great people in this community, Mrs. Gail Beil and Mr. Louis Kariel Jr.
While I did not have the honor of meeting or getting to know either community member, I was so grateful that we, as a newspaper, had the chance to tell just a little bit about their service and lives for the community.
In my opinion, I think our journalist Robin Richardson did an awesome job of that.
Our jobs aren’t always easy. At my previous newspaper I had to write a story about a father and son that were killed together on New Year’s Eve Day in an airplane crash.
It was hard. I was friends with them both as well as the surrounding family members. But I was grateful for the honor of telling their stories.
I’m grateful for the honor of capturing your stories, too, as one of the history gatekeepers for this community.