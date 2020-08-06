We do not live in a kingdom and we do not have a king. We have a president, a Congress with two houses (House of Representatives and Senate), and a system of courts.
The system that emerged from the Revolution that established our nation that became a federal government was one that emphasized freedom, representation and responsibility. It did not give one man extraordinary authority, because those who founded our nation realized the nature of man and worked to limit the tendency of such dictatorial behavior. There are those who become insane when they come to power and they cannot refuse the allurement of power that goes with even the presidency.
There is something that all leaders, whether kings or presidents, have in common. There is the temptation to trust one’s self and to exercise one’s power to preserve one’s position both in authority and in history. There are many stories that can benefit all of us in learning about authority and position in leadership. One of the most important books on leadership is that by Gene Edwards, which he titled “A Tale of Three Kings: A Study in Brokenness.”
Edwards has produced numerous books, most historical fiction, depicting Christian truths through the use of drama and narrative. He was born and raised in East Texas. He became a Christian in his junior year in college at East Texas State University in Commerce. Entering the ministry, Edwards spent his first year of graduate study at a Baptist seminary in Ruschlikon, Switzerland, and later received his master’s degree in theology from Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 22.
Edwards’ book about three Old Testament kings — Saul, David and Absalom — presents vital lessons on leadership that all of us need to learn and live by. It is a story about how leadership fails and how a “man after God’s own heart” can lead and succeed in pleasing God. Ultimately, only the man who pleases God can survive and truly serve people.
This book isn’t “a Bible,” but it is a book that contains some important lessons that we should learn to live by. We should distance ourselves from leaders who are “mad.” Sometimes madness can seem most reasonable and right, when in fact, such madness can only be godless and wrong. What do you do when your leader is mad? How should you respond?
How does one define “mad?” The word “mad” can refer to being upset and/or angry with someone or something; it can refer to a person not thinking rationally and reasonably; it can be a combination of both. In our history, we have had to deal with those who have not acted reasonably and sanely. A president who did not act right was Richard Nixon. There are those who would think it extreme for me to mark him as “mad,” but in some ways I believe he did not act reasonably or rationally. To authorize criminal acts in the White House was not acceptable. I think we now have other leaders who have occupied the White House who have been given to “madness,” mad with power and socialist ideology.
We faced the actions of a president in Barack Obama who intentionally acted in defiance of the people and our Constitution in many ways. He was “mad” and demonstrated that madness in numerous ways. Consider just a few of these... in April of 2008 candidate Obama spoke disrespectfully of Christians, saying they “cling to guns or religion” and they have an “antipathy to people who aren’t like them.” In February 2009, President Obama announced plans to revoke conscience protection for health care workers who refuse to perform medical procedures that conflict with their faith beliefs.
In May 2009, the President refused to host services for the National Day of Prayer (a day established by federal law) at the White House. There are numerous other examples of this blatant, arrogant and angry opposition to Christian principles and practices exercised by a president who befriended, supported and funded many Islamic radicals, including Iran. These are just a few of the unreasonable things President Obama has said, not said and/or done against Christians. His involvement in the anti-Trump actions of the media and the “deep state” actors in the government is still not clearly understood. Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden will carry on former President Obama’s legacy of deception and destruction of American life and liberty.
Now there is the serious question, what should we do in the light of such presidential and political actions? We trusted Obama with eight years. He said that America was flawed and failing. Then President Donald Trump came into the picture, and what Obama said about America proved to be wrong and flawed. The American economy returned to prosperity and greatness.
We trusted Obama and believed what he said. Now people are saying that you cannot trust Trump or believe him. Yet he has done what he said he would do when Obama and many others, even many Republicans have lied and failed to do what they promised. Trump has been open and truthful. Obama lied and deceived. He refused to open many of his records — high school, college and graduate records, including grades? He has confessed to using drugs, but he has refused to release his academic records. With that record, how smart can we believe him to be?
I hope you consider the gravity of the situation facing us as citizens. We had a president in Obama who was said to be the smartest to fill that high office, yet he refused to fulfill what he promised when running for office — openness, honesty, truthfulness. Yet he brought us to the threshold of another great depression, devalued our American dollar, insulted Israel, and wasted billions of dollars in “jump-starting” the economy that still refuses to start and gave billions in cash to our Iranian enemies who want to destroy us.
He claimed to be a Christian, but he has not proved that he is. In fact, he has in each instance I have given in this column and many other times affirmed his contempt for Christianity and for the Bible. President Obama showed more respect for Allah and Islam than for Jesus Christ and Christian people. President Trump has showed more respect for Jesus Christ and Christianity, and other religions than many recent presidents.