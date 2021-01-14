I’m writing this on Monday morning, Jan. 11; otherwise known as the morning after the great snowstorm of East Texas. Ok. I’m kidding, but we did get to enjoy a wonderful, snowy Sunday in East Texas. It brought back so many memories of when I was growing up.
I remember, when there would be a chance of snow, I would immediately tune in to KEEL radio out of Shreveport. Most of the time, school never got called off the night before. They waited, because, more times than not, that chance turned in to nothing. So, I would wake up early the next morning to listen to the radio. We had a stereo in our living room; you know the kind; speakers that were about 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide. Not necessarily quality speakers, but they were BIG. I would get up early and go to the living room and turn the stereo on and sit right in front of one of those speakers, so that I didn’t have to turn it up very loudly. I would hear the list of schools start being rattled off. Usually, the first few times, my school wasn’t listed. But, I was not about to give up hope. Every 10 minutes or so, they would go through the list again. Finally, on those days when I REALLY wanted to stay home, I would hear the list again and when I heard “Elysian Fields”, I turned the stereo off and ran back to jump in my bed. Now, mind you, I was so excited that there was no going back to sleep, but just the thought of being able to be lazy and NOT be in school......that was better than winning the lottery (although, I’ve never won the lottery, so......)
When we would get those small snow squalls that moved through East Texas, Mongoes (my grandmother) would have a bowl sitting outside. I’m not sure who was more excited the night before the snow chances were in the forecast: me, not wanting to go to school or Mongoes, preparing her bowl for.....SNOW CREAM! If her bowl didn’t catch enough, she was a master at scraping clean snow off of a tree stump, scraping a windshield or hood of a car.....wherever she could find snow in order to mix up the most amazing concoction ever eaten by mortal man.
It’s not a difficult recipe. Get snow, stir in either a little eagle brand milk or “Pet” milk, add a little sugar and a little vanilla and.....may I just say, it might make you re-think Blue Bell. Bad part is, it’s not even “seasonal.” It’s “once every few to several years” you get to partake of such an incredible treat, but it is well worth the wait.
With the snow and being out of school and eating snow cream also came PLAYING! We didn’t have fancy 4 wheelers or anything like that, so we would get something like a trash can lid, a piece of cardboard, etc., tie a rope on the back of a pickup truck, go find an empty pasture (or drive down State Line Road) hang on for dear life and go “sledding” behind the truck. Yes, indeed. Amazing what you can do with a truck, a rope and a trash can lid. Cardboard was good for about one or two loops around the pasture, and then it was time for more cardboard. The conditions may not have been conducive to safe travels to school and back, but they were plenty safe enough to get out and play.
I must admit; the snow on Sunday and waking up to it Monday morning was beautiful, peaceful and very enjoyable. I will also admit that I had a nice fire going in the fireplace all Sunday afternoon and evening, and as the snow began to drift down from the gray, heavy clouds, my mind could only go to one place: I hurried to my cabinet, grabbed a bowl and put it outside. Today, I shall feast on snow cream! Here’s to you, Mongoes! Remember, as I try to always say, “it’s the little things!”