What is green and white stripe on the outside and red or yellow on the side? That’s right you guessed it is ………….WATERMELON! According to the National Watermelon Promotion Board, watermelons are packed with vitamins and minerals, especially lycopene.
Watermelon is a great nutritious, delicious fruit that can be eaten as a snack or dessert.
Do you have problems selecting the perfect watermelon?
Here are a few tips to assist you:
- Look for a firm, symmetrical watermelon that does have not contain any cuts or bruises.
- The watermelon should be heavy for its size. Did you know a watermelon is 92% water?
- Be to check the underside of the watermelon for a creamy yellow spot, this is where the watermelon sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.
- After you have selected your watermelon you want to make sure you follow these steps to ensure proper storage and handling your watermelon.
- Wash your hands with soap and water.
- Wash the watermelon is cool running water, rinse well and pat dry.
- Cut the watermelon from the rind and cut into 1-inch cubes.
- Place in a covered container and refrigerate immediately.
- Keep cut watermelon in refrigerator until consumed or 3-4 days.
- If you would like to cut the watermelon into chunks, use this technique provided by the National Watermelon Promotion Board:
- Take a whole watermelon and cut lengthwise into quarters or take a quarter watermelon and lay it on the rind with the interior facing up.
- Place the knife about ¾ of an inch down from the peak of the wedge. Holding the knife parallel to the far side of the fruit and starting at edge of rind, cut a horizontal line across the fruit all the way down to the rind.
- Next, place the knife blade ¾ of an inch lower and make the same cut. Repeat. Next, turn the fruit to the other side and make the same horizontal cuts.
- And last, starting at the edge of the rind, make vertical cuts, straight down the rind, ¾ inch apart all the way across.
- Remove cubes and serve.