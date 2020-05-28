Summer is here and the heat and the sweat is being taken over by clouds and rain showers. I know I will be wishing for this when July rolls around, but right now, I’m kind of tired of it and ready for sunshine. I guess some of us can’t be satisfied. Yards and gardens look amazing. My dad has always said, “there’s no watering like God’s watering.” Agreed.
If you’ve ever been interested in being a part of a hunting lease, now may be a great time to start doing some investigating. Oil corporations rent a lot of the land but with the oil and gas prices at such a low point and many people in the industry not working, several leases are up for grabs. This may be the time to make that commitment. Jerry (Jack’s second son) was on a lease two years ago in west Texas but then a major oil company who had the lease, decided not to sub-lease it out to one of Jerry’s friends who had been in charge of it. Jerry had nowhere to hunt last year. Because of the economy the oil company is sub-leasing it back out this year so Jerry is back on the lease. He’s like a kid on Christmas morning. Take some time to ask around and see what you can find if you’re interested in a hunting lease. Check out www. tpwd.texas.gov. This will be a good starting point (Texas Parks and Wildlife Division).
“Sometimes you will never know the VALUE of a moment, until it becomes a MEMORY.” Dr. Seuss
Last week, I shared my Uncle Otis’ homemade vanilla ice cream recipe. This week, I’m sharing a recipe for “Tutti Fruitti” ice cream. It came from a sweet friend of ours who now lives in Greenville, Texas- Nita Reisor. It’s some of the best homemade ice cream you’ll ever have (can you tell we LOVE homemade ice cream)? 5 eggs- beat until lemon colored, 1 can eagle brand milk, 2 cups sugar, 1 medium jar (1 cup) maraschino cherries (diced up), 1 cup of chopped pecans, 1 large or 2 small bananas (cut up in small pieces), 1 small flat can of crushed pineapple, drained. Stir all ingredients together, pour in ice cream freezer container and fill up with milk, freeze and enjoy! SO GOOD!
What’s the difference between a mole, a vole and a gopher? No, this isn’t a joke! All of us have probably encountered one of these in our yards.
Here’s a brief explanation of each one. Moles do not have visible eyes, have large paddle-like front paws with claws, long snouts, 6-8 inches long and have brown or dark gray fur. Voles (also known as field mice) have visible eyes, 3-7 inches long, have small ears, tails and legs and have brown or light gray fur. Gophers have visible eyes and teeth, have large white front paws with claws, a flat head and stocky body, large cheek pouches lined in fur, short, hairy white tail, 6-14 inches long and fur often matches the color of the local soil. For us, personally, we tend to have moles. We have a trap that is dandy. It’s called the Gopher Hawk. Yes, I know. We’ve caught moles in it, not gophers, but I’m sure it will catch a mole, vole or gopher! Check out your local farm and garden store and see if they have these in stock. It’s inexpensive and it’s paid for itself several times over for us.
“Look for something positive in each day, even if some days, you have to look a little harder.” Unknown
I know I will be showing my age, but are you old enough to remember these “cure-alls” for personal and household use: Sevin Dust- my grandmother swore by it and put it around every plant she had in the yard, I think; Dr. Tichenor’s and Campho-Phenique- cured everything from a bug bite to a wasp sting to a cold sore; Epsom salt helped with swelling, sprains and bruises (“just go soak it in some Epsom salt”). A lot of the “old time” remedies- WORK! Have a great week and when you’re feeling like this pandemic will never end………go make some homemade ice cream- another “old time remedy” that’s guaranteed to cure what ails ya!
Editor’s note: Jack’s daughter, Dawn Dillard, is helping with this column each week as he recovers from an illness.