Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 21. Sonora Smart Dodd founded Father’s Day in Spokane, Washington at the YMCA in 1910. Its first celebration was on June 19th. Her father, William Jackson Smart, was a single parent who raised his six children in Spokane. After hearing a sermon about Mother’s Day in 1909, she told her pastor that fathers should have a similar holiday honoring them.
It took years for the idea to catch on but in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the presidential proclamation honoring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. Six years later, the day was made a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972. If your father is still here, find a way to tell them how much they mean to you. My dad grew up without a father from the age of 7, but had a few “father figures” in his life to help guide him (and an amazing mom)! My dad is the best dad a girl could ask for and I’m so thankful that I’ve been blessed to have him all these years.
Blackberries are coming in to season and there’s nothing better than a blackberry cobbler. Don’t believe me? Ask my husband; it’s his favorite. There are several great recipes online for fresh fruit cobblers. Find one and try it out. Top it with some homemade ice cream or some Blue Bell and you are set!
If you’re wanting to find those yummy fresh fruits and veggies, Harrison County Farmers Market also known as Market on the Square is located at Telegraph park downtown Marshall right in front of the historic Courthouse. They have been having some fantastic Saturday morning turnouts but Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7 to 12 also have some vendors set up with fresh produce. It is prime blueberry season and then July will be prime peach season.
“Do everything with a kind heart and expect nothing in return, and you will never be disappointed.” Hitesh Panwar
Hay trades have been slow to kick-off due to many unknowns in the markets such as transportation, weather, and effects on livestock markets. Compared to last week, all feeder steers and heifer class averages ended from 3 to 5 dollars lower.
The market’s lower feeder calf quality played a role in the weakened prices averages.
Things are slowly continuing to open up in East Texas. We went out to eat for our 40th anniversary this past Saturday, and it was nice to see people out and about. Things we never thought of before the pandemic like salt/pepper shakers on the tables- we now have to think about. Support your local businesses if you can. It’s been tough on so many and we, as Americans and Texans, can bounce back from this and be stronger than ever.
Again, I know I’m showing my age, but I love travelling down “memory lane” from time to time. How many of you remember walking through the yard/pasture with no shoes on and never thinking about snakes or anything? My grandmother (Mongoes) lived through the pasture from us and a lot of times in the summer, I would decide after supper that I wanted to spend the night so I would grab my nightgown and take off, barefoot, through the pasture. We also had a pond; very small and very muddy, but you know what? On a hot summer’s day, it was the perfect place to cool off. We never gave a thought as to what was IN the pond. We lived on the state line road in Bethany and I remember several nights, Mongoes and I would walk down to the Texas sign (which then was located right at the intersection of Hwy. 79 and state line road) and we would watch/listen to the big trucks roll by. The asphalt under my bare feet on the road to the Texas sign was always soft and warm at night. All of this to say: sometimes, dare I say, MOST times, the best things in life are the little things. Don’t minimalize anything in life; savor every moment and make it a wonderful memory.
To Daddy Jack (Jack Dillard), Papa (my dad, Jim Walsh) and all the other father’s out there…….HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!! You are loved!
“My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do—be there.” Max Lucado