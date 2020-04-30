I don’t know about you, but I’m enjoying these beautiful days of sunshine. It seems to me that people’s yards are looking more beautiful than ever. Maybe it’s the sunshine or maybe it’s the fact that a lot of us have extra time on our hands. I know, for me, I’ve had the time to pay attention to the daily blessings that are out there.
Our youngest son lives in Memphis, Tenn. He was out walking his dog the other day and a little girl was standing on her front porch, across the street from where he was walking.
Ryker (our son) stopped and waved and she waved back and said “I’m just singing my song.” There’s a lesson to be learned there, I’m sure……no matter the circumstances, find your “song” and “just sing it.”
I know we are all ready for the economy to get up and running again; I just hope that it’s a slow and safe process. Better to be safe than sorry.
The daylily has been called “the perfect perennial.” There are few plants that can compete in hardiness and beauty. They are also easy to care for. For the most part, daylilies need to be divided every 3-5 years. Last summer, I got some from my sister-in-law who now lives on the “Dillard home place.” Dividing them is easy: dig down deep and around a large clump of lilies. When you bring the root ball up- simply shake. The dirt will fall off and you will see defined divisions in the lilies. Dig a hole, make sure you have some good soil (may want to mix a little garden soil in to make it nice and rich), shake in some Osmocote, drop in the lily, fill the hole in and- VOILA! Daylilies are hardy and should be fine on their own.
“Change is uncomfortable.” Kirby Smart, head coach, University of Georgia
Time to treat for those outdoor pests- ants, fleas and mosquitoes. Many good products are available at your local retail outlets.
House Agriculture chairman, Collin Peterson, asked the administration for a “robust federal response” to the disruptions in meat processing that have backed up hogs on the farm. “Because of Covid-19, many of America’s pork producers have no access to processing and have no choice but to depopulate their herds,” Peterson wrote in a letter to VP Mike Pence.
“I have never met a man who has given me as much trouble as myself.” Dwight L. Moody
Confession time: I am not a fan of “mud martins”. I have heard that this species of bird may also be known as a barn swallow, which is a much fancier name; I know them as a nuisance. I understand that they are good for eating insects but the mess of their nest building is something I don’t appreciate. So, what is the answer? I’m sure there are lots and lots of remedies but we have found that perseverance works for us.
They build, we tear down and the process continues until one of us gives up.
I think, to date, we are about even on the scoreboard.
Have a blessed week and take time to enjoy the little things!