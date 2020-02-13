A few days each week we can either see or feel conditions that turn our thoughts toward gardening. When I recently read the following in an old farmers’ almanac it even moved me to consider gardening.
“The best way to garden is to put on a wide brimmed straw hat, some clothes and with a hoe in one hand and a cold drink in the other, tell somebody else where to dig.”
Bob Griffin Sports (TV) Broadcaster and over all great person passed away earlier this month, Feb. 3, at 85 years old. Like so many who was a friend of Bob’s, mine goes back, initially, to the many cups of coffee we had at either the Captain Shreve or Washington Youree Coffee Shops in downtown Shreveport. I came to KWKH Radio Farm Department in the fall of 1959 about two years after Bob came on the TV scene locally.
His studio was at that time in the hotel and ours was in the Old Commercial Bank Building about a block and a half down the street. Both of us were on the job well before 5 a.m. six days a week and both of us learning our way. I had the privilege of being interviewed last summer for one of Bob’s shows and we passed many times during each year. He met the Lord and they made a great team. He was a man to be admired for the way he advanced those he met.
There is a new herbicide on the market this year that should fit our needs here in East Texas and the Ark La Tex. DuraCor herbicide takes out tough weeds, allowing grasses to thrive”. This product is the first new active ingredient for broadcast weed control in pastures and rangeland in nearly 15 years. A product that is not on the “Restricted List” and should be readily available. Hopefully we will have a local or area meeting on the product soon. DuraCor controls more than 140 broadleaf weed species.
“It is more important to influence people than to impress them,” Adrian Rogers.
“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times with the same person,” W.S. Maugham.
The crop that was the life blood of Harrison County and not a stalk grown today, cotton is in the news. Last year across the cotton belt producers had a difficult time, in fact in the Red River Valley just across the Louisiana line a number of farms did not harvest any of the crop due to the rain at the wrong time.
This year Texas (nations leading state in planted acres) is expected to plant (along with Kansas and Oklahoma) 7.09 million acres of cotton. With a good supply of sub-moisture, a number of growers along the gulf have the 2020 crop in the ground. Like all of agriculture it is more expensive but with our current ability to market and negotiate, the U.S. could see an increase in cotton acreage. In our part of the nation the ideal planting date is May 8th but lots of seed will go in the ground when the soil temperatures reach germination levels, about the second week of April on average.
Are you old enough to “remember the good ole days” when we looked up to the actions of our elected Senators and Representatives? I do and all were honorably addressed as Mr. or Mrs. or more properly “The Honorable”. After the State of the Union Message delivered by our President last week and the “dis-respectable treatment by a few of our elected officials, especially the Democratic Speaker of the House”, all of us should not honor those for the actions they demonstrated. What an organized disgrace in being rude and crude by individuals and the organization they represent. Nuff said.
Make it a point during the next few weeks, the sooner the better, to driver over to Longview and visit the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. It is now under the leadership of Steven Chamblee, Executive Director who recently moved into that position.
I want you to have an opportunity to see the area before Steve turns his “magic loose” on the facility. I have only met Steve on the phone and once in person, but our area has the finest.
The Arboretum is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.