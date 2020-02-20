As I sit at my Royal manual typewriter and look out the window while the weather tries to work-up some rain and a sparrow goes into my Purple Martin House (the sparrow has to go…the Purple Martin Scouts should come any day), a week of sunshine would be welcomed to our area.
Where would those of us who write and talk for a living be without the weather as a subject? The wonderful part of that situation, God is in charge of weather, so that frees us of the responsibility so we can do something worthwhile.
The weather we are experiencing this winter is a challenge to our beef cattle, as the damp, warm then cold temperatures are a consistent drain on an animal’s system. It is always best to prevent a problem than treat it, keeping the animals well fed (energy), plenty of hay and treat any problem that shows up. Watch the calves, some do not get enough colostrum in the first few hours of nursing and we can supplement that by us giving the newborns some of the needed colostrum with a bottle. You cannot make any return on animals that do not raise calves and go to market. That’s the reason I like fall calves (late September-December) but we don’t manage the cow herd to accomplish the breeding to get the job done.
Tomorrow, Feb. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the 2020 Pineywoods CEU Program will be presented at the Kellyville Community Center (Marion County Extension Office) between Jefferson and Avinger. This is a multi-county event to give those in attendance an opportunity to earn five credit hours toward the 2020 Pesticide Credit Hour Program, enjoy a good catered meal, gain a wealth of information and the fellowship with others interested in East Texas Agriculture.
The fee is $35 per person and that is a good buy with all you can gain by attending. External parasite control, impregnating fertilizer with herbicide for pasture weed control, learning about a new herbicide from corteve, recordkeeping and understanding labels and aquatic vegetation management and the latest on feral hogs are all part of the class. Hope to see you there.
Early voting is now underway; those seeking an elected office reserves every reliable person to cast a ballot. Take the advantage of voting that we have in our great nation.
“Grace says, I Love you,” reaching down. Faith says, “I believe you,” reaching up. Adrian Rogers
“The Salvation Army is proof of how respected and useful organizations can get if you keep it out of politics.” Will Rogers – 1932
I know that many vegetable gardeners are getting anxious to get some seed planted and our spring gardens underway. Plenty of time, the weather and the calendar both are saying not yet.
Advance notice, the Ark La Tex Forestry Forum will be held March 10 in Shreveport on the campus of LSU – Shreveport. More details later, but will be excellent for those in the timber industry, landowners, and those considering timber. We are going to control burn about 50 acres later this spring if all goes as planned.
You are invited to a Peach Tree Pruning Demonstration (hands-on) Saturday Feb. 29 at 10 a.m., Highway 80 between Marshall and Hallsville on the north side of the road at the GY Ranch. Bring your clean pruning equipment tools with you. Demonstration will conclude by noon, you will enjoy, we will get an update on the “chill hours” from County Agent Matt Garrett, and plus two pesticide hours will be available for your CEU’s, call 903-935-8413 for more information. To learn how to thin your peaches will make this trip worthwhile.
Some are already using the Spartan Mosquito Eradicator; they will provide a protection that I never believed possible. The device treats an acre for 90 days (there about), can be applied in 10 minutes and when sat up according to label instructions, the pests are not a problem.