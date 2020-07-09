How was your holiday weekend? Ours was filled with family, fun, food and fireworks. We had our entire crew home for a week.
We played games, went swimming, did cooking, had dance contests, movie watching ... it’s not the events that matter as much as the time spent together. With lots of activities closed because of the virus, you get creative about things you can do at home, and you know what? The memories made are so much more precious. Fancy (our daughter) and I spent some time looking through a box of pictures that was my grandmothers. She got to see pictures dating back to her great, great grandmother. Stories were shared and it was a sweet time.
Before she was leaving to go back to Georgia, she asked me if she could have a quilt that I had on my cedar chest. Her great-great grandmother sewed the quilt top and then the actual quilting was done by my grandmother (Fancy’s great grandmother). I was over the moon happy that she is now going to display it in her house. Family heirlooms like that deserve to be shared; not just the item itself, but stories about the people involved in the heirlooms.
“The best thing about memories is making them.” Author Unknown
Several people in the Ark-La Texas area have started raising chickens at home. Who can resist those cute little peeping chicks when you go in the feed store, right? But, before you begin this adventure, there are some important questions you need to ask yourself: 1. Why are you raising them? Meat, eggs, pleasure? 2. Where are you going to put them? 3. Are you prepared to spend time with them? 4. Are you ready to “muck out” their coop when necessary 5. Are you allowed (where you live) to have chickens and if so, how many? According to a local feed storeowner, the most popular chickens sold in our area for laying purposes are Rhode Island Reds, Barred Rocks and Easter Eggers.
Do your research BEFORE purchasing those cute little things. Fresh eggs are a wonderful thing to have IF you are willing to put in the work. If not, then do what we do- have a wonderful daughter in law who raises chickens and shares eggs freely.
CB Radios. Weren’t they the greatest form of communication EVER? I mean, come on! Landline phones with cords so long you could take the phone all over your house were great, but when CB’s came along; Game changer! Pardon me! For those of you youngsters who don’t have a clue what I’m talking about, CB radios were the first and best form (in my opinion) of social media. You could talk to strangers under a fake name and no one would ever be the wiser. (Disclaimer: again, do as I SAY, not as I DO/DID).
I remember we had a CB in our van in the 70’s. My “handle” (that’s your name you’re known by) was Delta Sunrise. Catchy, huh? My name is Dawn=sunrise. A popular song during that time was “Delta Dawn” so-a name is born. Anyway, I remember sitting out in the van at night and talking to people who were driving down the highway. Hearing about where they were going, where they were from, etc. It was a cheap form of travel and entertainment. CB’s were also quite handy if you were a deer hunter with dogs. I spent MANY Saturdays in a truck with my friend, Tim Rogers, following the dogs. Terms like “the dogs just crossed the highline behind Socagee and are headed towards the old barn” let you know exactly where you needed to go in order to have a shot at the deer the dogs were running. Fun times!!!
“Growing up Southern is a privilege really. It’s more than where you were born- it’s an idea, a state of mind that seems imparted at birth. It’s more than loving fried chicken, high school football and country music. It’s being hospitable, being devoted to porches and sweet tea, and each other. We don’t become southern- we’re born that way.”
Author Unknown