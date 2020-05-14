As businesses and churches start to open up in the East Texas area, things are not going to go back to “normal” any time soon. In fact, in my opinion, there will be a new normal. Since people are out and about more, running in to friends and acquaintances, the handshake and the hug may not happen for quite some time. We, in the south, for the most part, are huggers. It’s hard not to, but for now, we need to continue to take precautions that the experts have put in place.
While staying in during this time and having little to no interaction with others, here are some things you can focus on: Time- spend it wisely. Find a new hobby or relearn an old skill. Family- write an email or better yet, an old-fashioned, hand written letter. Pick up the phone and call a family member you haven’t spoken to in a while. Declutter- one of my favorites! I’m of the mindset- if I haven’t used it in a year or two, get rid of it. (I think that’s why Hobby Lobby and I are such good friends; I’m always “needing” new stuff). Exercise- Confession: I’m not much on this but even a walk outside in the neighborhood gets the blood pumping.
“Mama just stepped back on the treadmill of worry and hopeless, and kept walking.” Rick Bragg
The “murder hornet”, also known as the Asian giant hornet, has been seen in the northwest, but the odds of seeing them here are slim to none.
We do, however have an unusually large wasp known as the Cicada Killer.
These are later summer insects that come around when the Cicadas do. Most people (including me) get Cicadas and Locusts confused. Cicadas are known for the “song” and their skins they leave behind. (For those of you my age and older….I’m 58)- do you remember going and getting the “locust shells” off of trees and then sticking them all over your clothes? I do. Fun times. Well, more than likely, those were cicadas. Their job is to reduce harmful insects so having the “Cicada Killer” wasps around kind of messes that up. Whether it’s a Cicada or a Locust, there’s no sweeter sound on a July or August night, than hearing them “sing”….accompanied by a whippoorwill. I love those “songs of the South”.
I made my monthly trek to Buccee’s this past week. More people were roaming about. I came home with 6 bags of milk chocolate covered almonds, a large cinnamon roll and some salt-water taffy for Daddy Jack; these are essentials for sure.
Speaking of Daddy Jack: an update for everyone. He is now at Winkler Place in Carthage. He is making great progress and will be evaluated again at the end of the month. Thank you SO MUCH for the cards that many of you have sent to him. If you would like to send him a note, you can mail it to: Jack Dillard, Winkler Place, 513 N. Adams Street, Carthage, Texas 75633. When Jerry and I visited him the other day (we do this by looking through a window and talking on cell phones to him), he said “Kids, I’m tired of being cooped up inside and not being with people.” Aren’t we all?
“Life is really simple but we insist on making it complicated.” Confucius
Have a blessed week. Stay healthy, appreciate the little things and to quote the lyrics of a great old hymn: “Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your many blessings see what God has done.”