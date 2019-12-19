May we wish a Merry Christmas to all as the day will arrive and leave before we visit again in this column?
Our weather is typical with some temperatures here around Christmas ranging from a low of 19 degrees on up to a high in the 80 degree range, no wonder so many folks are having “colds” and this is not limited to you and I, more and more cattlemen are having sick calves and some have lost their very young calves to pneumonia. Regardless of the holidays don’t neglect your livestock. Warm and dry before the calves get sick is the best control.
The Christmas program at the churches we have attended for the youth and adult programs have been the best ever, may be because all have had some of our kids involved … great time of the year for our kids to learn the real reason for the season, “birthday of the Christ Child”. Still more are being held and we don’t miss a one.
Have you noticed how often we hear about Christmas and how much less about Christmas shopping? Keep your shopping memories, someday; maybe in the distant future again we will have the joy of “looking for something special for someone by visiting stores. I said in the future I know, this is 2019 and we need to get it online.
“Do you want to live a supernatural life of victory? The Victory Express runs on two tracks: Trust and Obey.” Adrian Rogers
“What this country needs is more working me and fewer politicians.” Will Rogers
(Weekly Column…October 5, 1924)
Are you cattlemen watching the conditions of your young cattle, especially the fall calves? Creep feeding seems to go in cycles as a way of managing our beef herds, but with the conditions at this time of 2019, creep feeding could be a positive move as our calves are having a hard time coping with our December conditions. Creep feeding should be considered.
With the “rush of Christmas time”, do not overlook year-end tax planning, especially with the advantages that is provided agriculture in our state. Expenses and they way they are handled on the farm has changed, yet needed expenditures on the farm can be a positive, only you and your CPA can answer that question. If action is needed, check the calendar, 2019 is leaving fast.
Have you taken in all the sites we have locally, we have some fine venues in our county, great places to eat and our recent meals have been excellent. Just a short trip can mean something, especially where the Turkeys walk on the porch. East Texas is a wonderful place to celebrate the holidays.
May your Christmas time be happy
With a glory warm and strange,
And the day be filled with blessings
That will never, never change.
May the blessedness of Christmas
And the joy of all things dear,
Form a large and lovely archway
For the happy coming year.
Betty W. Stoffel
Merry Christmas from the Dillards!