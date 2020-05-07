Mother’s Day is this coming Sunday. Things will be different because a lot of folks can’t physically be with their moms because of the virus. Make sure you take the time, effort and planning to make this one “extra” special for your mom. It’s the little things that mean the most.
“The majority of my diet is made up of foods that my kids didn’t finish.” Carrie Underwood
I grew up with a wonderful flowering rose that I always heard called “Mothers Day Roses” because they bloom right around Mother’s Day. They are actually called “Seven Sisters Roses”. This rose can be easily rooted from cuttings. The growth habit is very vigorous, as are most ramblers, and it can cover a large area. It is usually planted by a fence or a wall, and can grow up to 13 feet. The flowers bloom once yearly, from May to July. It should only be pruned after flowering season. Mine are blooming now and they make me think of my grandmother, “Mongoes”, every year when they bloom! She always had them! If you can get flowers in your yard that have sweet memories attached to them, the more enjoyable your garden.
“Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out.”John Wooden
While the price of gas is down, the price of meat will, more than likely, be going up and supplies less than the normal because of the Coronavirus. Meat packing plant workers have been hit with the virus, which, in turn, affects the workload these plants can handle. However, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. is NOT facing a food shortage. The virus has drastically disrupted the food supply chain. With schools, businesses, etc. being closed, the demand is less, which is why some farmers have reportedly been dumping commodities such as milk and produce. The customer base just isn’t there right now with the shutdowns. We will bounce back from this; America always does.
As we all have extra time on our hands, something I’m trying to do is find time for the things I’ve always said I wanted to do but haven’t. Last week, we went to my parents and mom and I made meat pies. I grew up eating them but never took the time to watch mom make them. I enjoyed watching her roll the dough, tell me about the filling and then, best of all, watching her enjoy the fruits of our labor. Sometimes, you have to “watch” someone as they cook. My grandmother who lived in Waskom made the best buttermilk biscuits. I never learned to make them and I regret that. I asked for a recipe several times and would get terms like “put a right smart amount of baking powder” or “bore a hole in the flour and work in the flour until it’s just right”. I didn’t understand that and there wasn’t an exact science to making them, but it didn’t matter back then…the joy was in the finished product. Oh, what I wouldn’t give to have a buttermilk biscuit of Mamaw’s right now. Take time to either learn from your loved ones or take time to teach the ones coming after us. Some things you just can’t “Google” and find the answer; you have to life-learn it.
Happy Mother’s Day to all and remember: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” Albert Einstein