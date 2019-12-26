A most appreciated and unexpected early Christmas gift came my way last Thursday afternoon when I received a phone call from longtime friend Dr. Randall Groom, Extension Livestock Specialist retired and one of the most innovative cattlemen I have ever known.
I remember well when he came on the beef cattle education scene at the new Research and Extension Service Station in Overton. This was in the days when agriculture specialist spent a lot of time with the farmers and ranchers and it seemed like there was a meeting about every night of the week. Randall was a well-known judge of livestock, especially the Brahman and related types, traveled around the world judging different groups and was an excellent speaker.
He ventured into all livestock; I can well remember when Marshall Area Yorkshire Swine Producers had a show and sale here in Marshall at the old fairgrounds. A meal and get together was held at Albert Agnors with Albert’s chili. If you were there it was a memorable evening. We had a good sale the next day too.
Randall has been retired a long time, says he gets around okay with the help of a walker and we spent over an hour remembering. That was a time when a specialist could ride with me in the KWKH Vehicle and extend our travel budget. The last time we had visited was a number of years ago at an auction held at the City Arena, we were selling firearms and he mentioned Bobby Shoults and Bear Creek as Bobby always attended. What a wonderful time just trying to remember and recall. He lives in Smith County, we must visit more. Before the holidays are passed, I will do as Grooms said and look through an old datebook and search out an old friend.
With New Year’s just a few days ahead, have you done all that needs to be accomplished in 2019? I have made a couple of trips to the investment folks and one trip to the CPA, with the help of family and friends maybe I can close out 2019 in a proper way. The year of 2019 sure did rush by and 2020 is just about here.
If you have been invited to meet with the NRCS and Soil Conservation District to be the part of a Local Working Group Meeting, be sure and attend. Our local meeting will be held at the Marshall Office of the NRCS, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. If you need more information contact Jared Clements at 903-935-3491. I have attended a number of years and we can be a part of the plans and the direction of plans for 2020.
If you were fortunate enough to receive a tropical Amaryllis plant for Christmas, congratulations, this is a beautiful and fun plant that lots of folks get another year of use from. The plant should be left in its pot in the northern half of Texas. Keep it moist not wet from now through September. Lay the plant, pot and all, on its side Sept. 1 and let it dry and wither. On Oct. 1 replant it into fresh potting soil and resume watering. It should bloom again by Christmas next year. Great plant, I hope you received one over the holidays.
May the balance of this week and the coming year be all that you hope and pray for.
Happy New Year from the Dillard’s!