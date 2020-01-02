With the New Year now the current year, we should be able to get some kind of “rhythm” to our days and weeks. I guess it is just me but with Christmas and New Years in the middle of the week my media deadlines have been a challenge but still a pleasure.
This month is for planning and preparation for the coming year both personal and the business we are associated with.
We look to the New Year in agriculture as starting over and make our plans accordingly.
All of us must relate our thinking to our past and what we can learn about and hope for in the future.
Last year was difficult for agriculture, our main task is to provide the food and fiber to feed and clothe the world that is the big picture that starts with taking care of our family and our area.
That could be an “old fashioned thought”, but past history has not shown the government doing too good a job of taking care of all.
The main challenge for agriculture is the weather, there is nothing we can do about the weather but work with the moisture and temperatures we are handed, time spent worrying is total loss, however we can manage the weather the best we can, there is where we should begin our thoughts and actions for 2020.
Mother Nature has been playing with East Texas when you look at our rainfall and how it fell. We must do a better job of managing our water from all sources. We still water our livestock by the use of ponds with the cattle and both well (pumped) water and captured water with the hogs.
Rain waters our meadows and pastures, no irrigation…yet.
The beef herd would perform better if we had our cattle “not watering in the pond”. Providing cattle water in troughs is a much better way, and should we construct a new pond, we would have a pipe through the dam and water the cattle that way.
Unless you have a lot of excess grazing land we should consider the planting of spring and summer grazing, our weather is not dependable enough to have grass available to our herd all 12 months.
I think we need to get the supplemental grazing planted as early as is practical and if possible supplemental graze the plots and get a couple of cuttings of hay also as early in the year as possible. Hopefully someday we can get our little place to the point we can have grazing available year around. Our land like many of yours gets overgrazed and this if our fault 100 percent.
However when planning we need to be practical but also truthful with ourselves. Keep in mind, this is planning and action we are talking about. It is always best to “complete a task before getting involved in another.”
“In the Old Testament, God had a temple for his people. In the New Testament, God has a people for his temple.” Adrian Rogers
“I have come to conclusion that as long as God has a part in our plans, they stand an excellent chance of succeeding.” Kit Pharo
It is time to set our plans for landscaping for our home and property in motion. We are blessed in the Ark La Tex to have a twelve month growing season, for both our “wanted plants and weeds.”
Many of our weed problems can be near-eliminated with timely applications of herbicides and/or positive practices to produce a stronger turf in our lawns. Timing is everything. We knew in early December we could use a broadleaf weed killer and eliminate the unwanted seeds, clovers and other plants.
Most of us did not spray and now we have plenty of green in our lawns.
The unwanted plants in the landscape can still be killed, if you will spray with a broadleaf weed killer now. please read the labels on the products you are using and follow the instructions. Be careful as you spray and treat only the undesirable plants.
It is time to provide the Tree and Shrub Insect Control, your best buy is the concentrate and mix according to the directions, and you pour the product around the tree and shrubs.
You will receive a 12 month control and it is most effective.
Use Bayer Advanced Garden Tree and Shrub and expect great results.